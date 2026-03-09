Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again shortly before the start of the trial at the beginning of February and has been in custody ever since. (archive picture) dpa

Surprise in the trial against Marius Borg Høiby: the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit wants to be released from pre-trial detention. The competent court in Oslo is now examining his application.

DPA dpa

In the middle of the rape trial against him, the eldest son of the Norwegian crown princess has applied for release from custody. This was reported by Norwegian media, citing the 29-year-old's defense lawyer. Marius Borg Høiby was arrested again shortly before the start of the trial at the beginning of February for allegedly violating the no-contact order in relation to an ex-girlfriend and behaving recklessly. He has been in custody since then.

The woman is one of the alleged victims in the case. An incident in her apartment triggered the investigation into Mette-Marit's son in August 2024. Høiby is said to have become violent several times in his relationship with the woman.

Despite this, the two had seen each other regularly until shortly before the trial began. Høiby's application for release is being dealt with at the court in Oslo. The trial against him will continue until March 19. It is not yet clear when the verdict will be announced.