Between dancing dolls, action spectacles and moral dilemmas, "M3GAN 2.0" poses the question that nobody wants to ask: What happens when our creations are suddenly smarter than us?
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- "M3GAN 2.0" is the sequel to the successful horror film from 2022, which grossed over 180 million dollars.
- When a new super AI gets out of control, the killer doll M3GAN is reactivated to stop it.
- The film combines horror, sci-fi and thriller with questions about the control and responsibility of AI.
Remember the dancing killer doll that conquered the internet in 2022? Now she's back - and she's not alone.
Two years after the events of the first movie, M3GAN's technology is stolen to create a new superweapon called Amelia. When this gets out of control, developer Gemma (Allison Williams) has only one choice: M3GAN must be reactivated - for a dangerous AI duel that will decide the fate of humanity.
Between killer choreography, ethical questions and a mix of genres
The surprise success "M3GAN" (2022) grossed over 180 million dollars. "M3GAN 2.0" is not only a sequel, but also a bold genre mix of horror, sci-fi and action - with pointed humor.
The movie also raises ethical questions: What happens when AI learns more about us than we would like? And can we even control our own creations?
M3GAN 2.0" was filmed in New Zealand, with remote-controlled puppets and elaborate choreography. In our video review, you can find out whether the sequel can build on the success of the first part - and how well it masters the balancing act between suspense, satire and fear of the future.
"M3GAN 2.0" is now showing in your blue Cinema.
More reviews