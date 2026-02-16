Robert Duvall has died, according to media reports. (archive picture) Evan Agostini/Invision via AP/dpa

Hollywood star Robert Duvall is dead, according to US media reports. The 95-year-old died on Sunday, as reported by the "New York Times" and CNN, among others, citing a statement from his wife.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you US actor Robert Duvall is dead.

The Hollywood legend starred in classics such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now".

Duvall was 95 years old. Show more

The US actor Robert Duvall, known from film classics such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now", has died. His wife announced on Monday that he died on Sunday at the age of 95. "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend and one of the greatest actors of our time," explained Luciana Duvall. Her husband "passed away peacefully at home".

BREAKING: Academy Award-winning actor Robert Duvall has died. He was 95. https://t.co/zCCdtiG3Wx pic.twitter.com/HeLOd5nqUM — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2026

Duvall won an Oscar in 1984 for his role as the alcoholic country singer Mac Sledge in "The Comeback of Love" ("Tender Mercies").

Preference for western roles

He preferred to see himself in western roles. He played the notorious bandit Ned Pepper alongside John Wayne in "The Marshal" in 1969, and millions of viewers know him from the western series "Lonesome Dove".

People would often ask him about his favorite role, Duvall wrote on Facebook last May - and gave the answer in a video: It was Texas ranger Augustus McCrae from the hit series "Road to the Wild". The shoot was one of the highlights of his life. Tommy Lee Jones, Diane Lane and Anjelica Huston were in front of the camera with him for the series.