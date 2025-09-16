  1. Residential Customers
He produced Tarantino and Soderbergh Hollywood legend Robert Redford is dead

Sven Ziegler

16.9.2025

Hollywood legend Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. This was reported by the New York Times.

16.09.2025, 14:15

16.09.2025, 16:24

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Robert Redford died on Tuesday morning in Utah at the age of 89.
  • The actor, director and environmental activist left his mark on Hollywood for decades.
  • With the Sundance Festival, he gave independent cinema worldwide weight.
Show more
Robert Redford is dead. (archive picture)
Robert Redford is dead. (archive picture)
Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa

Robert Redford is dead. The actor, director and environmental activist died on Tuesday morning at the age of 89 at his home in the mountains of Utah. This was confirmed by his spokeswoman Cindi Berger to the New York Times. Redford had died in his sleep.

Born in Santa Monica in 1936, the actor was one of Hollywood's biggest screen stars for decades. Classics such as "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), "The Sting" (1973) and "All the President's Men" (1976) made him world-famous. He also inspired millions as a romantic screen partner - for example alongside Barbra Streisand in "The Way We Were" (1973) or Meryl Streep in "Out of Africa" (1985).

He produced Tarantino and Soderbergh

Redford won an Oscar for his directorial debut "Ordinary People" (1980). He later directed films including "A River Runs Through It" (1992) and "Quiz Show" (1994).

One of the greats is deadRobert Redford blossomed one last time in this blockbuster

Probably his greatest legacy behind the camera: the Sundance Institute, founded in 1981, and the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, established a few years later. It became the most important platform for independent cinema and produced filmmakers such as Steven Soderbergh, Quentin Tarantino and Chloé Zhao.

Redford was married twice and had four children. He had to deal with family tragedies on several occasions, including the early death of his son Jamie in 2020. In recent years, he increasingly withdrew from acting. His last major roles were in "All Is Lost" (2013) and "The Old Man and the Gun" (2018). He then announced his retirement from acting.

Redford is survived by his wife Sibylle Szaggars, two daughters and several grandchildren.

+++ Update to follow

