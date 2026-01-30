"Kevin - Home Alone" actress O'Hara dies - Gallery Catherine O'Hara won several awards for her roles. (archive picture) Image: dpa Emmy award winner Catherine O'Hara was part of the star cast of the series "The Studio". (archive picture) Image: dpa "Kevin - Home Alone" actress O'Hara dies - Gallery Catherine O'Hara won several awards for her roles. (archive picture) Image: dpa Emmy award winner Catherine O'Hara was part of the star cast of the series "The Studio". (archive picture) Image: dpa

Catherine O'Hara is dead. The multiple award-winning actress mainly appeared in comedies. She died in Los Angeles after a short illness at the age of 71.

The Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara, who played the film mother of little Kevin in the comedy hit "Kevin - Home Alone", has died. She died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a "short illness", her management told the German Press Agency. O'Hara was 71 years old.

The Canadian was in front of the camera for many comedies - including the role of Delia Deetz in "Beetlejuice" (1988) and in the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024). In the Hollywood hit "Kevin - Home Alone", which made Macaulay Culkin a child star, she played the mother of the little title character, who was accidentally forgotten at home by his parents on a Christmas trip.

Catherine O’Hara, the beloved actor known for her roles in ‘Home Alone,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and most recently, ‘The Studio,’ has died at the age of 71. pic.twitter.com/1C00VVlLNS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) January 30, 2026

Together with actor Eugene Levy, O'Hara shone in the sitcom "Schitt's Creek" as a married couple who move with their family from a magnificent mansion to a motel in the town of Schitt's Creek after their family goes bankrupt. The role of the soap opera actress in "Schitt's Creek" earned her an Emmy and a Golden Globe. O'Hara was last seen alongside comedy star Seth Rogen in the comedy series "The Studio".