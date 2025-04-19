Colin Farrell speaks out about his sick son. (archive photo) bild: dpa

Last year, actor Colin Farrell spoke at length about his son's serious illness. He is now looking for a care facility so that he can lead a full life.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Irish actor Colin Farrell is looking for a care facility for his sick son.

His adult son James suffers from Angelman syndrome.

It should be a place "where he can lead a full and happy life", says Farrell. Show more

Irish actor Colin Farrell (48) is looking for a care facility for his son, who suffers from the rare Angelman syndrome. It should be a place "where he can lead a full and happy life", said Farrell in an interview with the magazine "Candis", which is reported on by RTÉ, among others. The search for a suitable facility is difficult, however.

The Hollywood star spoke about his adult son James' illness last year. According to the British National Health Service, Angelman syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and mental impairment. Those affected have an almost normal life expectancy.

Every parents secret dread. What will our kids do when we’re no longer here!



Colin Farrell: heartbreaking reason he's putting disabled son in care https://t.co/kIp5mNl5Gq via @DailyMailCeleb — SEND Warrior Mum making a difference! (@martinimarie) April 18, 2025

James needed a bigger life than the one he and his ex-partner Kim Bordenave could provide, said Farrell. It should be a life in a community to which he feels connected. A place where Farrell and Bordenave could visit their son and pick him up for outings.

The background to the decision was also the "horror" idea of what would happen to James if something happened to him or his ex-partner, said Farrell. Then the state would be responsible, without the parents having a say.