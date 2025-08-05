Orlando Bloom and Angela Merkel on a "dinner date". Instagram / The Onion

An AI-generated picture is causing a stir: It shows Angela Merkel having dinner with actor Orlando Bloom. Instead of being annoyed, the Hollywood star reacts with an amused emoji.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A satirical AI picture of Angela Merkel and Orlando Bloom at dinner is circulating on Instagram.

The post comes from the US satire portal "The Onion" and is intended as a parody.

Orlando Bloom reacted calmly - and commented on the picture with applause emojis. Show more

What looks like a secret celebrity date is actually a well-crafted satirical prank: a picture of Angela Merkel and Orlando Bloom at a supposedly romantic dinner is currently going viral on Instagram.

The post comes from the US satire platform "The Onion" and was obviously created with the help of AI. The caption says with a wink: "Angela made Orlando laugh the whole evening - he couldn't take his eyes off her."

The post is part of a humorous reaction to the current rumors surrounding Bloom's ex-partner Katy Perry. She is currently being linked to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - following the emergence of photos of them together at a dinner.

Angela Merkel, on the other hand, recently appeared alongside her husband Joachim Sauer at the Bayreuth Festival - so there's no sign of a break-up. The AI picture is purely satirical - and Hollywood star Bloom seems to know that.

Instead of getting angry about the Photoshop prank, the 47-year-old showed a sense of humor: he simply commented on the post with three applauding emojis.