Human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney and Oscar-winning actor George Clooney live with their twins on a vineyard in the south of France. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Tolga Akmen

Hollywood meets Provence: Clooney has lost his heart to a farm in France - and has now acquired citizenship of the country with his family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you George Clooney still often has to go to the USA for work.

Otherwise, however, the US actor feels at home in Europe.

Now he and his family have even become French citizens. Show more

Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children are now French. They have been granted French citizenship, according to a decree published in the French Official Gazette. Both US-born George Clooney and Lebanese-born Amal Alamuddin and their London-born children Ella and Alexander are listed among those who have become French citizens through naturalization.

The 64-year-old actor and the 47-year-old human rights lawyer live with their eight-year-old twins on a farm in the south of France. According to French media, the Clooneys bought the property in Brignoles - between Saint-Tropez and Aix-en-Provence - in summer 2021. "The happiest place for us is this farm where the children have fun, just like I had as a child in Kentucky. I really love our life there," the Oscar-winning Clooney told RTL at the beginning of December. "I love the French culture, your language, even though I still don't speak it well after 400 days of lessons."