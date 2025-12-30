Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children are now French. They have been granted French citizenship, according to a decree published in the French Official Gazette. Both US-born George Clooney and Lebanese-born Amal Alamuddin and their London-born children Ella and Alexander are listed among those who have become French citizens through naturalization.
The 64-year-old actor and the 47-year-old human rights lawyer live with their eight-year-old twins on a farm in the south of France. According to French media, the Clooneys bought the property in Brignoles - between Saint-Tropez and Aix-en-Provence - in summer 2021. "The happiest place for us is this farm where the children have fun, just like I had as a child in Kentucky. I really love our life there," the Oscar-winning Clooney told RTL at the beginning of December. "I love the French culture, your language, even though I still don't speak it well after 400 days of lessons."