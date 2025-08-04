According to Neal McDonough, Hollywood had turned against the actor. Image: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Neal McDonough has spoken about his difficult standing in Hollywood. According to him, there is a clear reason for this: because of one of the actor's principles, he didn't get any more roles for a long time.

Neal McDonough became world-famous through roles in cult series such as "Desperate Housewives".

According to the actor, however, Hollywood turned against him and he didn't get any more jobs for two years.

The reason: his principle of never getting intimate with a woman in front of the camera. Show more

Neal McDonough's career in Hollywood has taken off. Since the American started his career as an actor in the 1990s, he has gained enormous fame with roles in cult series such as "Desperate Housewives", "Suits" and "Yellowstone". But then came the crash - because of a principle that McDonough strictly adheres to.

The now 59-year-old explained in the podcast "Nothing Left Unsaid" that he felt excluded from Hollywood. His career had been on hold for two years. "I couldn't get a job and I lost everything," he reported, citing his principle of never getting intimate with a woman in front of the camera as the reason for this.

"Hollywood turned completely against me"

"I always had it in my contracts that I wouldn't kiss another woman. My wife had no problem with that. That was me, really, I had a problem with it," McDonough said, adding that producers couldn't understand his attitude. "Hollywood completely turned on me and wouldn't let me be part of the show anymore."

This also affected him mentally, as he went on to reveal: "Part of my identity was being an actor, and a really good one. And once you lose that identity, you go into a downward spiral." The US star started drinking and lost himself completely. In the end, it was his wife Ruve McDonough who helped him out of his depression.

Neal McDonough had met his wife while filming in Great Britain. The couple have been married since 2003 and have five children together. They last appeared together in front of the camera: both starred in the film "The Last Rodeo" (2025). So the actor should definitely have had no problem kissing here.