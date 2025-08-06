Actress Kelley Mack at a film premiere in Los Angeles in October 2021. imago images/NurPhoto

"A light has gone out": Hollywood reacts with great sympathy to the death of Kelley Mack. The 33-year-old was known for "The Walking Dead", among other things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Kelley Mack, known from "The Walking Dead", died peacefully surrounded by her family on August 2, 2025 at the age of 33. She suffered from a brain tumor.

Friends, colleagues and family members paid tribute to her as a courageous, loving and inspiring personality.

The funeral service will take place on August 16 in Ohio, the official obituary was published by the family. Show more

The news of the death of actress Kelley Mack has shocked the acting world. Known from series such as "The Walking Dead" and "Chicago Med", she passed away on August 2, 2025 at the age of just 33. Her family announced that she passed away peacefully in the presence of her mother Kristen and her aunt Karen. Kelley Mack suffered from a brain tumor.

The family shared their grief with the world on Instagram. "It is with indelible sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Kelley," they wrote alongside a photo of Mack.

They described her as a "radiant, passionate light" who has now passed into eternity.

Kelley Mack leaves a void that is felt by many of her friends and colleagues. Her sister spoke movingly about Kelley's courage and strength, especially in her final days. "I'm so damn proud of her," she said.

Reactions from the co-stars

Alanna Masterson, a colleague from "The Walking Dead", recalled their time together on set and praised Mack as an "incredible person". Director Michael E Satrazemis and co-star Gustavo Gomez also shared their memories and emphasized how much Mack enriched their lives.

Anthony Michael Lopez expressed his deepest condolences and recalled Mack's cheerful and loving nature. "She fought so bravely," he said, sending much light and love to the family.

Farewell and remembrance

The family of Kelley Mack shared a link to her official obituary, which includes information about the Aug. 16 funeral service in Ohio. They emphasized how much Mack loved her friends and family and that she will live on in the hearts of many.

