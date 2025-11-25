Following a press interview, speculation that Kevin Spacey is homeless has been doing the rounds. The 66-year-old has now put the rumors in order via Instagram - with an unmistakable message to the media.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kevin Spacey rejected speculation about his alleged homelessness and criticized misleading media reports after a new interview.

He clarified that he lives in hotels and Airbnbs for professional reasons but is not homeless, and thanked his supporters for their sympathy.

Despite financial difficulties in recent years, Spacey continues to hope for a professional comeback and shows compassion for genuinely homeless people. Show more

An article in the British daily newspaper "The Telegraph" recently made waves: Speaking to fallen Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, the actor said, "I live in hotels, I live in Airbnbs, I go where there's work. I literally don't have a home." Following the publication, many media outlets deduced that the 66-year-old was homeless.

Via Instagram, Spacey now dispelled such speculation and expressed his disappointment. "It's a shame that the Telegraph has chosen to undermine the work of its own journalist." A "deliberately misleading headline" had been chosen which, according to the actor, had only one aim: "to generate clicks." Normally, he has given up correcting the media.

In this case, he was only doing it for the many people who had inquired about his well-being and even offered him a place to sleep: "I'm really touched by your generosity."

Spacey expresses sympathy for the homeless: "My heart goes out to them"

The truth is different, clarified Kevin Spacey. "I think it would be disingenuous of me to lead you to believe that I am actually homeless." Speaking to the newspaper's "wonderful journalist", he said: "I basically lived in hotels and Airbnbs and went where the work was, just like when I started my career in this industry." He said he was grateful to have worked "almost non-stop" for most of the past year.

There are enough people "who actually live on the streets or in their cars". Spacey expressed his sympathy for these people: "My heart goes out to them." But his situation is different: "It's clear from the article itself that I'm not one of them." The two-time Oscar-winner asserted that he had never tried to achieve such a portrayal.

Kevin Spacey complains about difficult financial situation

In an interview with the Telegraph, Spacey also provided information about his financial situation. "The costs of the last seven years have been astronomical," he revealed. "I had hardly any income and everything went away." Although the 66-year-old was able to avoid personal bankruptcy, his financial situation was still "not good".

Nevertheless, Spacey does not want to give up hope of recovery - and a comeback in the acting industry: "You get over it. I feel good and have been able to reflect on and change a lot of things in my life."

Kevin Spacey is one of the most prominent actors to come under suspicion in the wake of the MeToo movement. He was accused of sexual abuse. However, the former "House of Cards" actor was acquitted of all charges in court in 2023.

More videos from the department