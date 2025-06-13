"I wanted to marry Prince Charles" Hollywood star Meryl Streep meets her childhood idol
Carlotta Henggeler
13.6.2025
King Charles and Hollywood star Meryl Streep met at a charity gala. The chemistry between the two was obvious.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- At a charity gala, King Charles met Meryl Streep, who once joked that she would have liked to marry him.
- The two hit it off and share a long-standing commitment to socially relevant issues such as artistic freedom and environmental protection.
- This weekend, King Charles has another highlight on the agenda: his official birthday parade, known as "Trooping the Color". A royal event steeped in tradition.
It was a glamorous gathering at the King's Foundation charity gala hosted by King Charles on Thursday, June 12 at St. James's Palace in London. The English monarch met Hollywood celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet. Football icon David Beckham was also in attendance.
King Charles and the acting icons chatted away. The 76-year-old got on particularly well with Meryl Streep, as pictures of the event show.
In an interview in 2009 with the British portal "Daily Mail", Streep said: "As a child, I wanted to be a princess and marry Prince Charles. When I met him, I told him - and apologized that it didn't work out between us. But actually, I'm not really sorry."
No wonder Meryl Streep is fascinated by King Charles. The two have more in common than it seems at first glance.
Both have been committed to socially relevant issues for decades: The three-time Oscar winner has campaigned worldwide for artistic freedom and equal rights - whether in Hollywood, on stage or in public speeches. The British monarch, on the other hand, is a pioneer in environmental protection.
"Trooping the Color": Charles' birthday parade is coming up
King Charles has a special occasion coming up this weekend: the "Trooping the Color" festivities in London.
The Trooping the Color 2025 parade, officially known as The King's Birthday Parade, will take place in London on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
This traditional event celebrates the official birthday of King Charles III. Although his actual birthday is on November 14, the celebration is traditionally held in June to ensure better weather for the ceremony.