King Charles meets Hollywood King Charles met Hollywood celebrities at the King's Foundation Awards ceremony in London. He chatted with Kate Winslet (right) and Meryl Streep. The royal got on particularly well with Streep. Image: KEYSTONE Sir David Beckham was also present for the 35th anniversary of King Charles' union. Image: KEYSTONE Celebrity round: King Charles poses with football icon David Beckham and Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet (from left to right). Image: KEYSTONE

King Charles and Hollywood star Meryl Streep met at a charity gala. The chemistry between the two was obvious.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a charity gala, King Charles met Meryl Streep, who once joked that she would have liked to marry him.

The two hit it off and share a long-standing commitment to socially relevant issues such as artistic freedom and environmental protection.

This weekend, King Charles has another highlight on the agenda: his official birthday parade, known as "Trooping the Color". A royal event steeped in tradition. Show more

It was a glamorous gathering at the King's Foundation charity gala hosted by King Charles on Thursday, June 12 at St. James's Palace in London. The English monarch met Hollywood celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Kate Winslet. Football icon David Beckham was also in attendance.

King Charles and the acting icons chatted away. The 76-year-old got on particularly well with Meryl Streep, as pictures of the event show.

In an interview in 2009 with the British portal "Daily Mail", Streep said: "As a child, I wanted to be a princess and marry Prince Charles. When I met him, I told him - and apologized that it didn't work out between us. But actually, I'm not really sorry."

No wonder Meryl Streep is fascinated by King Charles. The two have more in common than it seems at first glance.

Both have been committed to socially relevant issues for decades: The three-time Oscar winner has campaigned worldwide for artistic freedom and equal rights - whether in Hollywood, on stage or in public speeches. The British monarch, on the other hand, is a pioneer in environmental protection.

"Trooping the Color": Charles' birthday parade is coming up

King Charles has a special occasion coming up this weekend: the "Trooping the Color" festivities in London.

The Trooping the Color 2025 parade, officially known as The King's Birthday Parade, will take place in London on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

This traditional event celebrates the official birthday of King Charles III. Although his actual birthday is on November 14, the celebration is traditionally held in June to ensure better weather for the ceremony.

