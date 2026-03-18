After a break-up, Alex seeks stability on the stand-up stage. When his ex turns up, the new beginning becomes complicated. Watch the video interview to find out what inspired director Bradley Cooper to make his movie.

Fabienne Berner

Alex Novak, played by Will Arnett, is going through a mid-life crisis after separating from his wife. He finds new stability in the New York stand-up scene.

But one evening, his ex-partner suddenly appears in the audience. Between separation, co-parenting and self-discovery, the question arises: can a new beginning become love again?

Bradley Cooper - the multi-talented Hollywood star

Hollywood star and multi-talent Bradley Cooper dares to take on directing duties again with "Is This Thing On?". The screenplay for the film was written in collaboration with leading actor Will Arnett.

In the video interview above, you can find out how Arnett prepares for his comedy interludes, how the film relates to the life of comedian Will Bishop and what effect the tragicomedy is intended to have.

"Is This Thing On?" will be shown at blue Cinema from March 19.

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