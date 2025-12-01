"Because I was easily influenced, I wanted to please and belong. So I became a good little soldier girl": actress Glenn Close on her time in a cult. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Hollywood star Glenn Close looks back on her time in Switzerland - shaped by a religious movement that she describes as "psychological abuse". These years had a lasting impact on her life and career, she says.

Carlotta Henggeler

Glenn Close is one of the most versatile and prominent actresses in Hollywood - from the iconic Alex Forrest in "Fatal Attraction" to Cruella de Vil in "101 Dalmatians" to more recent roles such as Drusilla Sickle in "Hunger Games" or in Ryan Murphy's series "All's Fair".

Despite a career full of successes, Close continues to attract attention away from the set: last October, for example, she protested against the Trump administration on "No Kings Day", as reported by "Vanity Fair" and others.

Because of her commitment, "The Guardian " dedicated an extensive interview to her. In it, the actress talks about one of the most difficult chapters of her life: a childhood that she herself describes as a time in a "cult".

"It's crazy that something that happens to you in childhood stays right here," she said, placing her hand on her chest - according to the British newspaper.

Sect was founded in Switzerland

And Glenn Close remembers her time in the Moral Re-Armament sect, a Christian organization founded in Switzerland in 1938 by US pastor Frank Buchman, as the Guardian recalls.

The movement was based on four core values - honesty, purity, selflessness and love. Over time, however, it drifted into an increasingly rigid direction and openly opposed homosexuality and communism in the 1960s.

Today, Close describes it bluntly as "a kind of psychological abuse disguised as latent misogyny".

Close wanted to please and became a good soldier girl

It is anything but easy for the 78-year-old to return to this time. In the 1950s, her Connecticut-born family - parents William Taliferro Close and Bettine Moore Close and four children - left the USA and moved to Switzerland to follow the principles of the movement.

As she recounts in the documentary "Glenn Close, l'art de la transformation", she lived in Switzerland for a total of 15 years, convinced that strict adherence to the Movement's rules would help to "make the world a better place".

In the documentary, she says: "This group had a profound influence on all of us. As we tried to save the world, we struggled to withstand the pressures of a culture that dictated our every move - our dress, our behavior, our every word."

She attended a boarding school in Caux in the canton of Vaud, run by members of the movement, together with around forty children. She says of this time: "Because I was easily influenced, I wanted to please and belong. So I became a good little soldier girl, suppressing my sensitive feelings - in the name of the greater good of the group."

