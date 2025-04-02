The US actor Val Kilmer is dead. He was 65 years old. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Val Kilmer is dead. This was reported by the New York Times. According to Kilmer's daughter, the cause of death was pneumonia. The actor was known for his roles in "Batman", among others.

The cause was pneumonia, says his daughter Mercedes Kilmer, according to a report in the "New York Times".

Kilmer died at the age of 65 in Los Angeles, the New York Times reported on Tuesday night (local time), citing his daughter. The cause of death was pneumonia, Mercedes Kilmer told the newspaper.

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered from it, the daughter added. Klimer had to undergo chemotherapy and a tracheotomy at the time.

Val Klimer made his film debut in 1984

Val Klimer made his film debut in 1984 in the slapstick parody "Top Secret!". In the spy film, the actor played a US singer in Berlin who becomes involved in an East German conspiracy to reunify the country.

He became famous worldwide in 1986 in "Top Gun", the adventure drama about Navy fighter pilots in training, in which Kilmer played Tom Cruise's cool, cocky rival.

He also made a particularly stylized appearance as Jim Morrison, the epitome of psychedelic sensuality, in Oliver Stone's "The Doors" (1991).

Val Klimer leaves behind two children

In "True Romance" (1993), a violent drug thriller written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, he played a cameo role as a mentor - an Elvis imagined by the main character, played by Christian Slater.

In the documentary "Val", he looked back on his life in 2021 - visibly battered by his cancer treatment. In one scene, he speaks in a croaky, barely intelligible voice.

Val Kilmer was married to actress Joanne Whalley from 1989 to 1996. He leaves behind two children from this marriage, Mercedes and Jack Kilmer.

