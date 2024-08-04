Actor Zac Efron had to be examined in hospital as a precaution after a swimming accident during his vacation. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

The American actor Zac Efron is enjoying a break in Spain, but a swimming accident has put a damper on his summer happiness. His spokesman gives the all-clear, Efron is fine.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood star Zac Efron ("High School Musical") is spending his vacation in Spain.

But a swimming accident briefly marred his time away. He even had to go to hospital.

His spokesperson now assures us that he is fine. Show more

Actor Zac Efron ("Baywatch") suffered a swimming accident during his summer vacation in Spain.

According to a source from the US celebrity portal "TMZ", the 36-year-old was found in the swimming pool at his villa in Ibiza by two members of staff and pulled out of the water.

After the shock news, however, his spokesperson was able to give the all-clear.

Efron is well again after the minor swimming accident

Efron was taken to hospital as a precaution on Friday evening and was able to leave the next morning. "He's fine," his spokesperson told People.com. It was merely a "minor swimming accident".

No further details about the incident or possible injuries were released.

Zac Efron takes a break in Europe

Zac Efron is currently taking a break from the film business.

Most recently, he was on a promotional tour for his new Netflix film "A Family Affair", in which he stars alongside Nicole Kidman (57) and Joey King (25). Afterwards, the "High School Musical" star treated himself to a trip through Europe.

Like many of his Hollywood colleagues, Efron visited Saint-Tropez, Mykonos and Paris this year. He currently resides in a luxury villa in Ibiza.

More videos from the resort