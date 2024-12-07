The Red Sea International Film Festival is taking place for the 4th time in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. What was intended as a film platform for Saudi and Arab films is now developing into competition for Cannes and Venice.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Red Sea International Film Festival was launched in 2021 to revitalize Saudi cinema.

In its fourth edition, the film festival presents itself as an international platform with a large number of top-class Hollywood actors.

Industry insiders expect the festival to consolidate its international reputation more and more. Show more

One of the fastest growing film festivals in the Middle East opened in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, attracting filmmakers and stars from all over the world. Over 120 films from 81 countries will be presented over the next nine days in the historic Al-Balad district of Jeddah.

The festival opened this year with "The Tale of Daye's Family", a drama by Egyptian director Karim Shenawy, which traces the perilous journey of a Nubian boy to audition for "The Voice".

Reputation grows from year to year

Since its launch in 2021, the festival has attracted major talent from all over the world. This year, Oscar winners Viola Davis and Spike Lee as well as Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are expected at the event.

With an increasingly high-caliber star line-up, the festival is consolidating its growing reputation in the international film industry: after the football world, Saudi Arabia also seems to be developing into a heavyweight in the film world with great charisma and appeal.