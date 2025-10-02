Tilly Norwood in an AI-generated scene from the studio Particle6. Particle6 / tillynorwood.com

Ever since a production company unveiled the first AI-generated actress, the film industry has been up in arms. Filmmakers are calling for a boycott.

The first AI actress is the product of a company called Xicoia.

The company describes itself as the world's first studio for AI talent.

Industry associations, actors and filmmakers reacted with brusque indignation to Tilly Norwood.

Ever since Dutch producer and comedian Eline Van der Velden announced the digital character, Tilly Norwood has been the talk of the town. But not in a positive sense. Industry associations, actors and filmmakers reacted to the Xicoia character with brusque disapproval and emphasized that artificial intelligence should not play a leading role in the acting profession. In a statement, the Screen Actors Guild said that "creativity is human-centered and should remain so".

Promotional tour at the ZFF

"To be clear, Tilly Norwood is not an actress, but a character generated by a computer program trained with the work of countless professional performers - without their consent or compensation," it reads. "She has no life experience to draw on, no emotions, and according to our observations, the audience has no interest in watching computer-generated content that has nothing to do with human experience."

Van der Velden, founder of AI production studio Particle6, promoted Tilly Norwood last weekend at the Zurich Summit, the industry gathering of the Zurich Film Festival. She emphasized that talent agencies are courting Norwood and that she expects to be able to announce a contract signing soon.

However, many in Hollywood hope this never happens. "I hope all the actors represented by this agent drop him," actress Melissa Barrera ("In the Heights," "Scream") wrote on social media. "How disgusting - captures the mood in the room."

Natasha Lyonne was also clear: "Any talent agency involved in this should be boycotted by all associations," wrote the star of the US TV series "Russian Doll" on Instagram. Lyonne is directing a feature film called "Uncanny Valley", which promises to use "ethical" artificial intelligence in combination with traditional film techniques. "Completely misguided & totally dysfunctional. Not the right way. Not the right mood. Not the right use."

AI has arrived in the film industry

Artificial intelligence is widely used in film production, although its implementation is controversial. It was a key negotiating point in the protracted strike by the US media union SAG-AFTRA, which ended in late 2023 with some measures to ban the use of AI characters that resemble actors and their performances.

A year-long strike by video game actors also revolved around protection from AI. In July, they agreed to a new contract that requires employers to obtain written permission to create a digital replica.

Nevertheless, there has been much controversy over the use of AI in acting. The Oscar-winning film "The Brutalist" used artificial intelligence for the Hungarian dialog of Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones' characters, which led to discussions in the industry.

Is Tilly Norwood a "work of art"?

Van der Velden responded to the outrage over Tilly Norwood on Instagram. "To those who have expressed their anger at the generation of my AI character Tilly Norwood: She is not a replacement for a human, but a creative work - a work of art," Van der Velden wrote on Sunday. "Like many art forms before her, she stimulates discussion, and that alone shows the power of creativity."

Van der Velden did not respond to interview requests. In her contribution, she argued that AI figures should be judged as a genre in their own right. "Developing Tilly for me was an act of imagination and craftsmanship, much like drawing a character, writing a role or creating a performance. It takes time, talent and repetition to bring a character like this to life."

The statement was also shared on Tilly Norwood's own Instagram account. Photos were also posted of the character drinking coffee, shopping for clothes and preparing for various projects. As of Wednesday, the account had more than 42,000 followers. "I had so much fun shooting some screen tests the other day," reads one post. "Every day feels like one step closer to the big screen."