The once luxurious home of magicians Siegfried and Roy in Las Vegas is now a refuge for the homeless. The decay of the property is obvious.

The "Little Bavaria" estate in Las Vegas, once the luxurious retreat of the famous magicians Siegfried (1939 to 2021) and Roy (1944 to 2020), has changed drastically. Where exotic animals such as flamingos and alpacas once lived in the midst of splendor, you can now see a picture of decay. Piles of garbage dominate the once magnificent estate.

The changes on the estate are not just of a visual nature. Homeless people have discovered the abandoned grounds as a place of refuge and use the former living quarters of the magicians as accommodation - "Bild" shows photos of this. This development highlights the social challenges facing the region.

The new owners of the property already have plans for the future of "Little Bavaria". However, the details of these plans are not yet public.

