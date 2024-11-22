Commitment to literature: Honorary doctorate for Queen Camilla Camilla was honored by Charles' sister Princess Anne. Image: dpa Queen Camilla is a fan of literature. Image: dpa Commitment to literature: Honorary doctorate for Queen Camilla Camilla was honored by Charles' sister Princess Anne. Image: dpa Queen Camilla is a fan of literature. Image: dpa

She is an avid reader: Queen Camilla has been honored by the University of London for her commitment to literature. The honor was bestowed on her by someone she knows well.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Camilla has been honored by the University of London for her commitment to literature and the promotion of reading.

The award was presented by Princess Anne, Chancellor of the University, in London.

Camilla heads several organizations, promotes reading and runs her own book club. Show more

Queen Camilla (77) has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her commitment to literature.

The University of London honored her many years of commitment to reading and literature on Wednesday evening. The award was presented to her by her sister-in-law Princess Anne (74), who has long been Chancellor of the University of London, according to the British news agency PA.

Camilla is an avid reader. The wife of the British King Charles III is committed to promoting reading, chairs several organizations and has founded a book club. The University of London awards honorary doctorates annually, in the past to former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and actress Judi Dench, for example.

Camilla received the honor from Charles' sister Anne, who has long been Chancellor of the University of London. Camilla wore a ceremonial gown for the ceremony. She has already received several similar honors.

Earlier this month, she had canceled appointments due to an infection, but she is now back on the road for the royals.

