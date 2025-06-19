23 years ago, Danny Boyle ushered in a revival of zombie films with "28 Days Later". Now the direct sequel is finally coming to cinemas.

"28 Years Later" is the beginning of a dark trilogy.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you With "28 Years Later", director Danny Boyle follows on from his surprise hit "28 Days Later" from 2002.

Somewhat surprisingly, Boyle is not relying on original lead actor Cillian Murphy , but on a fresh cast. In the leading role: young talent Alfie Williams.

But this horror adventure is just the beginning. A total of three new parts of the franchise are planned. Show more

In 2002, British director Danny Boyle ("Trainspotting", "Slumdog Millionaire") set new standards in the horror genre with "28 Days Later", launching a veritable zombie boom that continues to this day. In the leading role: Cillian Murphy, who was still unknown at the time. 23 years later, the "real" sequel is finally being released in cinemas - a considerable part of which was filmed with cell phones.

"Real" because there was already a sequel in 2007 with "28 Weeks Later". However, neither Murphy, nor Boyle, nor screenwriter Alex Garland were on board. It was long rumored that Murphy, who has since become a Hollywood star and Oscar winner, would also be part of the cast - but this is now not the case.

Boyle is relying on a completely new cast, but one that also has it all: Alongside Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer, 14-year-old Alfie Williams shines in particular. But: fans can still hope for Murphy's return. Because "28 Years Later" is the first film in a trilogy, as the director recently revealed.

Find out whether the return of the old team also had an impact on the quality of the apocalyptic zombie adventure in our film review in the video. But beware: "28 Years Later" is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

"28 Years Later" will be showing in your blue Cinema from June 19, 2025.

