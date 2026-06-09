In "Backrooms", Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor plays furniture store owner Clark, who gets lost in endless yellow corridors. A24

A furniture store owner disappears in a labyrinth of endless yellow rooms. With "Backrooms", the 20-year-old director Kane Parsons has turned an internet meme into a hit movie.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The horror film "Backrooms" by director Kane Parsons tells the story of endless, eerie backrooms.

The film was produced with a budget of around 10 million dollars and has already grossed over 212 million dollars since its release at the end of May.

"Backrooms" is based on an internet phenomenon and Parsons' successful YouTube series. The film opens in Switzerland on June 18. Show more

Clark doesn't know how he got in. He doesn't know how he will get out again. And he doesn't know what's lurking in the endless yellow aisles. In the sci-fi horror movie "Backrooms", the furniture store owner (played by Oscar-nominated actor Chiwetel Ejiofor) discovers a secret door that leads him into a seemingly endless series of eerie rooms. When he doesn't come back, his therapist Mary (Renate Reinsve) sets out to find him - and soon finds herself in the endless yellow backrooms.

"Backrooms" has been running in US cinemas since May 29 and has already broken all records set by production company A24. According to the industry portal "Deadline", the film took in 81 million dollars on its opening weekend in the USA alone. To date, the international figure is expected to be over 212 million. After less than two weeks, that is already more than A24 with superstar Timothee Chalamet in "Marty Supreme" took in over the entire cinema run. There it was 191 million.

One of the reasons for the film's success is that it is based on a very successful series. Before the hit movie, director Kane Parsons - now 20 years old - produced a YouTube series that dealt with the concept of "backrooms". He was 16 years old at the time and the 22 episodes now have over 200 million combined views on YouTube.

After high school, Parsons decided against university. Instead, he produced the film for his series with A24. The budget was 10 million dollars.

Yellow walls, fluorescent lights, ugly wallpaper

However, the concept of creepy backrooms was not Parsons' idea. "Backrooms" is based on an internet phenomenon. In 2019, a user posted a picture on the internet platform 4chan showing such a backroom: Yellow walls, piercing light from fluorescent tubes, ugly wallpaper. A picture that "just seems wrong somehow", he wrote.

The internet reaction was not long in coming: Users began to spin stories about what could be lurking in such back rooms, far from reality. "Creepypasta" is the Internet's technical term for this. It mainly refers to horror stories that are spread by constant copying (the term is made up of "creepy" and "copypasta", from "copy and paste").

Director Parsons does the same as the Internet: he also wants to continue spinning the story. In interviews, he has made no secret of the fact that a sequel is planned.

The majority of reviews of the film are positive. The Guardian praised the film as "chillingly brilliant and genuinely disturbing" and highlighted Ejiofor and Reinsve's performance as "simply stunning". "Variety" praises Parsons as a "magician of mood" and compares him to the young David Lynch. The "New York Times" is somewhat more reserved : the concept works, but loses its power when it is stretched to feature length.

If you want to form your own opinion: the film will be shown at blue Cinema from June 18.

More from the department