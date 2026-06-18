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After a serious illness Horror icon dies at just 35

Sven Ziegler

18.6.2026

Actress Daveigh Chase has died.
Actress Daveigh Chase has died.
KEYSTONE

Daveigh Chase became world-famous for her role as the eerie girl Samara in the horror film “The Ring.” Now the American actress has died at the age of just 35.

18.06.2026, 07:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • U.S. actress Daveigh Chase has died at the age of 35.
  • She became famous for her role as Samara in the horror film “The Ring” and as the voice of Lilo in “Lilo & Stitch.”
  • According to the U.S. website TMZ, she died from complications of meningitis and severe blood infections.
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Anyone who watched horror movies in the early 2000s could hardly miss her: With her long black hair and ghostly gaze as Samara Morgan in “The Ring,” Daveigh Chase gave people goosebumps all over the world. Now the actress has died at the age of 35.

As reported by the U.S. celebrity news site TMZ, citing her partner Roy Hernandez, Chase died Tuesday at a hospital in Los Angeles. According to the report, she suffered from meningitis as well as several severe blood infections. According to the report, these conditions led to sepsis and ultimately to organ failure.

A Regular in Major Feature Films

Chase achieved her international breakthrough as a child. In the same year that “The Ring” hit theaters, she voiced the main character, Lilo, in the Disney film “Lilo & Stitch.” The role brought her to the attention of millions of viewers.

Above all, however, her portrayal of Samara became a cultural phenomenon. The girl who crawls out of a television set in the horror film is still considered one of the genre’s most iconic characters. Chase was honored with an MTV Movie Award for her performance at the time.

Later, she appeared in films such as “Donnie Darko” and the HBO series “Big Love,” among others. However, she was unable to replicate the great successes of her childhood. In recent years, she increasingly withdrew from the public eye and had not taken on any new film or TV roles since 2016.

Shortly before her death, her partner had announced via a fundraising campaign that the actress was in critical condition. Now, fans around the world are mourning an actress who made film history with a single role.

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