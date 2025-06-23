As "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter approaches the counter, he calls out to the two experts Annika Rassbach and Bianca Berding: "Girls, what's going on here?" Picture: ZDF

"Let's leave you alone for a moment", Horst Lichter is irritated by the unexpected sight on the TV show "Bares für Rares": Two experts were working on an object and were already making private plans.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In today's edition of the TV show Bares für Rares" , two experts marvel at an unusually large globe and are also planning a vacation together.

Horst Lichter doesn't want to know anything about this for the time being and instead shouts: "Girls, what's going on here?"

In the episode, however, the presenter of the ZDF flea market show is also amazed by the "biggest globe I've ever seen". Show more

Horst Lichter is amazed when two experts on Monday's edition of the ZDF jumble sale show "Bares für Rares" examine a rarity he has brought with him

"Let's leave you alone for a moment," he snorts irritably. But then he sees the "dream object" in XXL format for himself - and is suddenly "very impressed".

Wolfgang's XXL globe from Cologne inspires two experts. Annika Rassbach has an idea: "I turn the globe and you stop it with your finger. And that's where we're going on vacation next week."

Bianca Berding thinks the idea is "great" and ends up in the Sahara with her finger. "Off to the nomad tent," laugh the two experts.

As presenter Horst Lichter approaches the counter, he calls out: "Girls, what's going on here?"

Expert Berding prefers to take her leave quickly. Rassbach takes over the expertise alone. But even Lichter is amazed by the "biggest globe I've ever seen".

Horst Lichter: "I'm very impressed"

"I'm very impressed," the presenter continues, but suspects: "You can bend it on your desk." The seller nods in agreement and explains: "I brought it here because of the size of the globe."

The object comes from a German airline for which the seller used to work.

Globes were already being mass-produced on an industrial scale in the 19th century, explains expert Rassbach. She finds the size of the object from the consignment from JRO-Verlag in Munich particularly "sensational": "It's almost two meters high and 1.40 meters in diameter. That's extreme for a globe."

Annika Rassbach dates the giant globe to the end of the 1960s. "Unfortunately, it's not in very good condition," she complains. In addition to paint stains, the expert also finds cracks and missing screws: "It needs to be refitted."

Now the question of the asking price remains. The seller wants 1000 euros. "What does the world cost, Horst?" asks Rassbach thoughtfully.

With this property, she can even answer the question. But her estimate is considerably lower than the asking price, between 300 and 500 euros. The seller thinks about it for a moment, but then comes to the conclusion: "I don't want to take it home."

Which dealer will snap up the giant globe?

At first, everyone in the salesroom is amazed at its size. "Wow, that's great. I've never seen such a huge globe in my life. I'm going mad," says Jan Cizek in particular, totally flabbergasted.

The retailer then ponders its original use: in a travel agency, at school or had "someone put it together themselves"?

"Where was such a huge piece of equipment?" the rest of the dealers are also keen to find out when the salesman enters the room. "In the sales office of a major German airline," the salesman explains.

The first bid comes in: Wolfgang Pauritsch offers 300 euros for "the beautiful decorative object". Roman Runkel raises the price.

Jan Cizek also doesn't want to miss out on the XXL acrylic globe. Only Steve Mandel holds out and admits: "I just don't have room for it." In the meantime, Cizek has already offered 450 euros. But that is still too little for the seller. He wants at least 500 euros.

"I'll be happy to give you that," Cizek calls out. "Slowly, slowly," Runkel interrupts him and offers 510 euros. "It's beautiful beyond measure," Wolfgang Pauritsch emphasizes once again, only further inciting the duel between Cizek and Runkel.

"Now the world is coming to an end," Pauritsch marvels as Runkel bids 600 euros.

But Cizek doesn't want to miss out on the object and raises his bid to 610 euros. "Then you've got it, young man," explains Runkel and leaves the purchase to Cizek. "Great, I'm really happy about that, it's a dream piece," says the dealer, expressing his huge delight at the giant globe.

More videos from the department