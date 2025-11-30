Horst Lichter did not come off well this time. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

In the ZDF program "Bares für Rares", presenter Horst Lichter caused irritation with a macabre remark. The 63-year-old rowed back during the recording - and the sellers left the studio without a deal.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "Bares für Rares", Horst Lichter made a tasteless joke about an urn and apologized shortly afterwards.

The vase on offer turned out to be less valuable than expected, despite the well-known porcelain brand.

In the end, the sellers withdrew their object - a sale did not materialize. Show more

An inappropriate joke caused a stir in the latest edition of the jumble sale show "Bares für Rares". While Jutta Kunze and her son Jason presented a large porcelain vase, presenter Horst Lichter commented on the piece, saying that it could serve as a "family urn".

The comment initially elicited a laugh from himself - then the 63-year-old apparently realized that the joke was off the mark. "That's a stupid joke," said Lichter and apologized immediately in front of the camera.

Sale canceled

The vase, which comes from the Königliche Porzellanmanufaktur Berlin (KPM), should have fetched around 1000 euros according to the seller's estimate. However, expert Colmar Schulte-Goltz made it clear that the painting was added later - a detail that significantly reduced the value. His verdict: 400 to 500 euros.

Demand in the dealer's room also remained subdued. Despite several bids, the sum remained below the minimum price that mother and son had hoped for. The two then decided to take the piece back with them and cancel the sale.

The scene caused a stir on social media - not only because of the failed joke, but also because of the unusually disappointing outcome.