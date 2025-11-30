An inappropriate joke caused a stir in the latest edition of the jumble sale show "Bares für Rares". While Jutta Kunze and her son Jason presented a large porcelain vase, presenter Horst Lichter commented on the piece, saying that it could serve as a "family urn".
The comment initially elicited a laugh from himself - then the 63-year-old apparently realized that the joke was off the mark. "That's a stupid joke," said Lichter and apologized immediately in front of the camera.
Sale canceled
The vase, which comes from the Königliche Porzellanmanufaktur Berlin (KPM), should have fetched around 1000 euros according to the seller's estimate. However, expert Colmar Schulte-Goltz made it clear that the painting was added later - a detail that significantly reduced the value. His verdict: 400 to 500 euros.
Demand in the dealer's room also remained subdued. Despite several bids, the sum remained below the minimum price that mother and son had hoped for. The two then decided to take the piece back with them and cancel the sale.