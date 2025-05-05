"The moment you experience a stroke of fate for the first time, you realize that your environment changes." Horst Lichter on the sudden infant death of his first daughter. Picture: Frank W. Hempel/ZDF /dpa

"Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter spoke more openly than ever before about the worst moment in his life so far. His first daughter died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of six months.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you 63-year-old Horst Lichter has had to cope with a number of family misfortunes in his life.

Now the presenter of the TV show "Bares für Rares" has spoken more openly than ever about the worst moment in his life so far: Lichter's first daughter died of sudden infant death syndrome.

"The moment you really have a stroke of fate for the first time, you realize that your environment changes," said Lichter in the "Stern TV" show on RTL. Show more

Horst Lichter is the man with a big moustache, charm and a feel for true treasures. However, the cult presenter of the TV show "Bares für Rares" has also had to experience a few strokes of fate.

As a child he suffered a fractured vertebrae, at 26 he survived a stroke that left him paralyzed on one side, followed shortly afterwards by a heart attack.

Now the 63-year-old TV personality has spoken more openly than ever before about what was probably the worst moment in his life: Lichter's first daughter died of sudden infant death syndrome at the age of six months.

A stroke of fate changes the environment

"The moment you really have a stroke of fate for the first time, you realize that your environment changes," Horst Lichter looks back on this difficult time in the program "Stern TV" on RTL.

In the weeks following the death of his daughter, when Lichter was only 22 years old, nobody visited him and his wife at the time. "Nobody wants to have anything to do with you anymore, because everyone is sorry."

If Lichter met people he knew well on the street back then, many would have looked away bashfully. Lichter is quite understanding of this behavior: "How do you want to react to such a family blow? Am I sorry? Yes, that doesn't help you as a relative either."

Today, the presenter is on his third marriage

As a result, Lichter, who is now often described as a cheerful Rhenish character, tried to return to a more or less normal everyday life. One person had to stay strong, the TV presenter said in the "Stern TV" program.

"You have your wife - now you can imagine what happens to a mother. You have your parents, your parents-in-law, your siblings, the environment, everything collapses. You can't just lie there and say: now we're going to cry."

A circumstance that was also responsible for the fact that Lichter hardly had time to look after himself back then.

Today, the presenter and author is in his third marriage to his wife Nada. This relationship also began with a stroke of fate.

Horst Lichter met Nada, who was born in Croatia in 1972, in his former restaurant Oldiethek. She worked there as a waitress in the 1990s - and was still the wife of his best friend at the time.

Lichter even set the two of them up with each other, as he once revealed in an interview years ago. But then came the stroke of fate that changed everything: Nada's husband died of cancer.

A friendship first developed between the two mourners, which later turned into love. The couple married in 2009 after eleven years together.

