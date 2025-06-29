  1. Residential Customers
"Bares for Rares" presenter Horst Lichter polarizes with revealing bikini photo

Bruno Bötschi

29.6.2025

The ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" hosted by Horst Lichter has been one of the most successful formats on German television since 2013.
Picture: Boris Breuer

"Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter is up for almost any kind of fun. For once, however, the 63-year-old went a little over the top with a vacation photo. Some of his fans don't like the picture at all.

29.06.2025, 09:24

29.06.2025, 12:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Presenter Horst Lichter is regularly poked fun at on the Instagram account of his jumble sale show "Bares für Rares".
  • A revealing picture is currently causing discussion among fans of the German cult presenter.
  • In the snapshot, 63-year-old Lichter is wearing a bikini that is far too skimpy.
Show more

The ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" is one of the most successful formats on German television. This is not only due to the rarities offered by the candidates, but also to the charismatic host Horst Lichter.

The 63-year-old presenter with the eye-catching moustache is up for almost any kind of fun. Since the start of the TV show in 2013, the former TV chef has also built up a large fan base on social media.

Follower: "Horst looks cute in every one of these pictures"

The official Instagram account of "Bares für Rares" regularly publishes posts poking fun at Lichter. This week, however, a revealing picture of the presenter is causing some discussion among followers.

"Which vacation Horst are you?" is the question posed in a picture gallery showing vacation photos of Horst Lichter in totally different situations.

The presenter is shown as an "active holidaymaker" on a racing bike, while "Horst Schlemmer" can be seen enjoying ice cream and wine. Another picture shows Lichter as a "souvenir store guest".

"Bikini photo as a deterrent against burglars"

"Horst looks cute in every one of these pictures," notes one enthusiastic follower, while another user describes photo number one as a "picture for the gods".

However, one of the photos published in the gallery divides the opinions of the fan community.

"Fun is a must. Horst looks great in a bikini," one follower writes - and seems to be alone in his opinion. It is the second subject in Lichter's picture gallery to generate critical comments.

"Bares for Rares" starHow do you tell the difference between real and fake friends, Mr. Lichter?

In the snapshot, presenter Horst Lichter poses somewhat uptight under the headline "'Wrong clothes packed'-Horst" in a much too skimpy bikini on a jetty.

"Is that necessary?" asks one follower angrily. Another user grumbles: "Just when you think it couldn't get any more embarrassing, Lichter comes along and takes it to the next level in terms of tastelessness." Various followers wrote "Yuck" or "I'd rather not have seen that".

Follower Peter Müller, on the other hand, has a creative idea: "I'll print out the bikini photo and hang it on the front door - as a deterrent against burglars 😂"

