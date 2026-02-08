"Bares for Rares": A fight over a compass Horst Lichter and expert Sven Deutschmanek got into an argument before the "Bares für Rares" show really got underway. Image: ZDF A supposedly broken compass led to an argument: "But the pointer doesn't move at all ...", Horst Lichter interrupted his expert. Annoyed, Deutschmanek hissed: "Wait a minute!" Lichter backed off: "Don't shout at me!" Image: ZDF Hans wanted 800 euros for the Lewert Berlin land survey compass. The estimated value was 400 to 600 euros less. Image: ZDF Jan Cizek (left) agreed with the seller on 350 euros. Image: ZDF The brooch with around 1.5 carats of diamonds from the period between 1870 and 1890 was also sold with an estimate of 800 to 1,000 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch paid 700 euros. Image: ZDF The illuminated advertisement for "Hot Wheels" from the 1980s was worth less than expected, namely 350 to 450 euros. Christian Vechtel spent 400 euros on it. Image: ZDF The English silver set by Elkington & Co. from 1876 was estimated at 5000 to 5500 euros. Elke Velten became the owner of the set for 5000 euros. Image: ZDF The gold bracelet from the 1970s was modeled on Lapponia and was worth 7,000 to 8,000 euros. Nobody wanted to pay the seller's asking price, so she took her piece of jewelry back with her. Image: ZDF Mary, Jesus and St. Barbara of Byzantium, made of ceramic from the end of the 19th century, was valued by the expert at only 1500 euros. Ferdinand Resul Adanir paid 700 euros. Image: ZDF "Bares for Rares": A fight over a compass Horst Lichter and expert Sven Deutschmanek got into an argument before the "Bares für Rares" show really got underway. Image: ZDF A supposedly broken compass led to an argument: "But the pointer doesn't move at all ...", Horst Lichter interrupted his expert. Annoyed, Deutschmanek hissed: "Wait a minute!" Lichter backed off: "Don't shout at me!" Image: ZDF Hans wanted 800 euros for the Lewert Berlin land survey compass. The estimated value was 400 to 600 euros less. Image: ZDF Jan Cizek (left) agreed with the seller on 350 euros. Image: ZDF The brooch with around 1.5 carats of diamonds from the period between 1870 and 1890 was also sold with an estimate of 800 to 1,000 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch paid 700 euros. Image: ZDF The illuminated advertisement for "Hot Wheels" from the 1980s was worth less than expected, namely 350 to 450 euros. Christian Vechtel spent 400 euros on it. Image: ZDF The English silver set by Elkington & Co. from 1876 was estimated at 5000 to 5500 euros. Elke Velten became the owner of the set for 5000 euros. Image: ZDF The gold bracelet from the 1970s was modeled on Lapponia and was worth 7,000 to 8,000 euros. Nobody wanted to pay the seller's asking price, so she took her piece of jewelry back with her. Image: ZDF Mary, Jesus and St. Barbara of Byzantium, made of ceramic from the end of the 19th century, was valued by the expert at only 1500 euros. Ferdinand Resul Adanir paid 700 euros. Image: ZDF

During the appraisal of an antique compass, "Bares für Rares" presenter Horst Lichter and the expert had a brief spat.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF program "Bares für Rares", a brief exchange of words broke out between presenter Horst Lichter and expert Sven Deutschmanek during the appraisal of an antique compass.

It was triggered by Lichter's impatience at the initially stationary compass needle, which led to mutual quips such as "Don't shout at me like that" before both calmed down again.

The 19th century compass was eventually sold in the dealer's room for 350 euros. Show more

He's a bit of a know-it-all: Horst Lichter's impatience drove "Bares für Rares" expert Sven Deutschmanek up the wall on Friday's edition of the ZDF flea market show.

As usual, Horst Lichter first wanted to know from the seller: "Where did you get the compass?" Hans said: "I bought a house in Arnsberg 45 years ago. I tidied up the floor upstairs, there was an old chest still there, and the compass was in it."

"But it doesn't do that, does it?" Lichter turned to the expert Sven Deutschmanek, because the needle was standing still. He said: "Yes, it does. I'll show you right now."

"But the needle isn't moving at all ..." Horst Lichter interrupted him. Annoyed, Deutschmanek hissed: "Wait a minute!" Lichter backed off: "Don't shout at me!" The expert justified himself: "I said I'd show you in a minute!" The presenter grumbled: "And he's offended again." Deutschmanek grumbled: "What are you jumping at?" Lichter became meek: "Now I'm a bit scared of you ..." - "You don't have to be," the expert reassured him. "That undertone ..." Lichter complained.

Hans and his son-in-law Mathias watched the bickering between expert and presenter with amusement. Then Deutschmanek and Lichter had to laugh about their verbal sparring themselves, and the expert gave his details about the compass from the period between 1860 and 1870.

"Bares für Rares" dealer: "You really are a complete idiot!"

He continued: "And now we come to this one point that Mr. Lichter just mentioned: It doesn't work at all ..." Deutschmanek couldn't help but take a side blow. Lichter rolled his eyes. The expert released the barrier and the needle moved. Hans wanted 800 euros for the Lewert Berlin land surveying compass. The estimated value was 400 to 600 euros less. "Well, okay," Hans gladly accepted the dealer's card anyway.

"Something nautical?" the dealer team guessed. But Mathias clarified: "It's a bearing compass." Jan Cizek came up with a joke. "Christian, a little to the left! No, too much. To the right," he aimed at his colleague Christian Vechtel. Then he grinned: "You really are a complete idiot!"

Wolfgang Pauritsch laughed: "Your copy is already fun, now let's try to buy it from you." Cizek finally reached an agreement with the seller for 350 euros. The compass is a great object, but "someone has to come along and fall in love with it first".

"Bares für Rares": 8,000-euro bracelet proves to be a shelf warmer

Also sold was a brooch with around 1.5 carats of diamonds from the period between 1870 and 1890 with an estimated value of 800 to 1000 euros. The bids were very hesitant. Wolfgang Pauritsch was unable to raise more than 700 euros - still 200 euros above the desired price.

A neon sign for "Hot Wheels" from the 1980s was worth less than hoped for, namely 350 to 450 euros. Horst Lichter wished the seller luck: "Some collectors go through the roof." For Christian Vechtel, the advertisement brought back childhood memories. The seller used his negotiating skills to reach his pain threshold of 400 euros.

The English silver set by Elkington & Co. from 1876 was estimated at 5000 to 5500 euros. Wolfgang Pauritsch showed great interest, but Elke Velten snatched the silverware from under his nose for 5000 euros.

A gold bracelet from the 1970s was modeled on Lapponia and was worth 7000 to 8000 euros. The bids were far from the pain threshold of 7900 euros. "I don't think it looks good," sighed Wolfgang Pauritsch and gave the piece of jewelry back to the seller.

Mary, Jesus and St. Barbara of Byzantium made of ceramic from the end of the 19th century was only valued at 1500 euros by the expert. Because: "Religious art is not so easy to sell." At least Ferdinand Resul Adanir found a buyer for 700 euros: "I like sacred art."

