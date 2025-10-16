"Bares for Rares": Horst Lichter suddenly contorts his face in pain: "I need help" In Wednesday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares", an old squeezebox brought Horst Lichter to the brink of despair: "I need help." Image: ZDF This accordion was the subject of the latest episode of "Bares für Rares". Image: ZDF Realistically, however, the accordion was only worth 100 to 150 euros. The sellers accepted the offer. Image: ZDF A ring with a woman's face from a Spanish manufacturer also went under the hammer. Image: ZDF A lamp with a ceramic pierrot was produced by Goldscheider in Vienna between 1905 and 1910. Image: ZDF Sven Deutschmanek dated an old medical lung device "Pneumothorax" to the 1930s. The asking price was between 100 and 150 euros. Image: ZDF The "world-famous teapot" entitled "Suomi" was designed by Finnish designer Timo Sarpaneva for Rosenthal in 1973. The "Parabol" ashtray was designed by Trude Petri (KPM Berlin, 1950). The bid was 300 euros. Image: ZDF A 62-piece set of cutlery made of 800 and 950 silver from the silverware factory Bruckmann & Söhne (Heilbronn) was dated around 1900 by Wendela Horz and fetched 3000 euros. Image: ZDF "Bares for Rares": Horst Lichter suddenly contorts his face in pain: "I need help" In Wednesday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares", an old squeezebox brought Horst Lichter to the brink of despair: "I need help." Image: ZDF This accordion was the subject of the latest episode of "Bares für Rares". Image: ZDF Realistically, however, the accordion was only worth 100 to 150 euros. The sellers accepted the offer. Image: ZDF A ring with a woman's face from a Spanish manufacturer also went under the hammer. Image: ZDF A lamp with a ceramic pierrot was produced by Goldscheider in Vienna between 1905 and 1910. Image: ZDF Sven Deutschmanek dated an old medical lung device "Pneumothorax" to the 1930s. The asking price was between 100 and 150 euros. Image: ZDF The "world-famous teapot" entitled "Suomi" was designed by Finnish designer Timo Sarpaneva for Rosenthal in 1973. The "Parabol" ashtray was designed by Trude Petri (KPM Berlin, 1950). The bid was 300 euros. Image: ZDF A 62-piece set of cutlery made of 800 and 950 silver from the silverware factory Bruckmann & Söhne (Heilbronn) was dated around 1900 by Wendela Horz and fetched 3000 euros. Image: ZDF

When art and antiques dealer Sven Deutschmanek opened the "Musikantenstadl" on "Bares für Rares" with an old chest of drawers, Horst Lichter stood helplessly by: "I need help."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ZDF show "Bares für Rares", an old squeezebox briefly drove presenter Horst Lichter to despair with its weird sounds until a dealer convinced him musically and caused a stir.

Despite a difficult appraisal, the sellers achieved a selling price of 150 euros for the decorative instrument from the 1920s/30s.

Other objects such as a gold ring, a historical lamp and an old medical device also found new owners - some of them above the estimated price. Show more

In Wednesday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares", an old chest of drawers brought Horst Lichter to the brink of despair: "I need help." After the expertise also proved difficult, a musical dealer at least provided a successful surprise at the end: "Bravo."

"That goes through your marrow and bones," groaned Horst Lichter as Sven Deutschmanek squeezed a few off-key notes out of the old accordion. "Oh come on, you enjoyed it," laughed the expert. But Lichter could only grimace painfully. When Laura from Kamp-Lintfort and Philip from Oberhausen stepped up to the podium, salvation finally seemed to be in sight ...

Expertise proves "difficult"

"I knew I needed help," Lichter laughed with relief at the siblings. The "Musikantenstadl" that Deutschmanek had previously organized was finally over. But the old accordion couldn't help the crooked notes - after all, the "squeezebox" still came from his great-grandfather. Deutschmanek dated it to the 1920s or 1930s.

Made in Saxony, noted expert Deutschmanek when he discovered the stamp on the instrument. The concertina was made by the traditional company Meinel & Herold from Klingenthal - and was a real gem with its details: a linen bellows with marble paper, iron fittings, leather straps and bone buttons.

"I think it's great," enthused Deutschmanek, "and it even still works. But I don't think anyone will play with it today - it's more decorative." Horst Lichter, however, immediately had a dealer in mind who could still make the old instrument sound good. The seller's asking price was 200 euros.

"Difficult," muttered Deutschmanek. Regionally, in Klingenthal in Saxony, "you could certainly ask even more," the expert believed. Realistically, however, the accordion was only worth 100 to 150 euros. Nevertheless, the siblings accepted the dealer's card. Just as well, because there was someone in the dealer's room who wanted to try out the instrument.

Dealer earns applause

Steve Mandel - antique dealer and musician - elicited surprisingly passable sounds from the concertina. His spontaneous concert on the old instrument was even applauded by his colleagues: "Bravo", shouted Elke Velten enthusiastically, Benjamin Leo was also impressed by the "madness" and Julian Schmitz-Avila laughed: "I love you!"

Afterwards, David Suppes not only praised the "beautiful sound", but also saw the concertina as a "visually strong" decorative object. "I think it has to be used," interjected Velten and Schmitz-Avila. Mandel then offered 100 euros to start with. The price quickly climbed to 140 euros in ten-euro increments before things settled down for the time being.

"How are they being traded?" asked Schmitz-Avila cautiously. According to dealer Mandel, 140 euros was a realistic estimate: "The old instruments are a bit out of fashion," he explained. What's more, playing hand-pulled instruments is not that easy: "Pulling, pressing and operating the buttons - all at the same time."

"I'm out," declared Schmitz-Avila. All that remained was Mandel. And after the seller was able to beat out an extra ten euros, the "beautiful thing" finally went to the musical dealer for 150 euros. His colleagues were already looking forward to the next serenade - Schmitz-Avila immediately suggested "Drunken Sailor".

"Bares für Rares": the other items on the show

Another object on the show was a ring with a woman's face from the Spanish jewelry manufacturer Carrera y Carrera by Wendela Horz from the 1980s/90s. The seller wanted 1600 euros for the jewelry made of 750 gold with a diamond (0.4 carat), Horz estimated 1200 to 1300 euros and David Suppes paid 1700 euros.

A lamp with a ceramic Pierrot (French sculptor Adolphe-Jean Lavergne) was produced by Goldscheider in Vienna between 1905 and 1910. Colmar Schulte-Goltz recognized many chips and estimated the value at 150 to 200 euros. The actual asking price was 300 euros. In the end, dealer Suppes paid 220 euros.

Sven Deutschmanek dated an old medical lung device "Pneumothorax" to the 1930s. The asking price was 100 to 150 euros. The expert's estimate was just as high. Dealer David Suppes finally paid 100 euros.

The "world-famous teapot" entitled "Suomi" was designed by Finnish designer Timo Sarpaneva for Rosenthal in 1973. The "Parabol" ashtray was by Trude Petri (KPM Berlin, 1950). The asking price was 300 euros. Colmar Schulte-Goltz estimated 250 euros. Julian Schmitz-Avila paid 150 euros.

Wendela Horz dated a 62-piece set of cutlery made of 800 and 950 silver from the silverware factory Bruckmann & Söhne (Heilbronn) to around 1900 and asked for 3000 euros. But the expert only estimated 1500 (silver value) to 1800 euros. Elke Velten ended up paying 1650 euros.

