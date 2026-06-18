In March 2024, Princess Kate revealed in an emotional video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Image: sda

An employee at the London private clinic where Princess Kate was treated in 2024 is alleged to have attempted to profit from her medical records. Following the conclusion of the investigation, the man has now been fired.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you An employee of “The London Clinic” is alleged to have attempted to obtain Princess Kate’s medical records and sell them for money.

The UK’s data protection authority, the ICO, has now concluded its investigation. The man received a warning, lost his job, and is barred from working in the healthcare sector.

The authorities found no evidence of organizational shortcomings at the clinic and believe this to be an isolated incident. Show more

An employee of the private hospital “The London Clinic,” where Princess Kate was treated for nearly two weeks in early 2024, is alleged to have attempted shortly thereafter to profit from her confidential medical records (as reported by blue News).

The UK data protection authority, the ICO, was notified of the incident within 72 hours and immediately launched an investigation.

According to the British “BBC,” the investigation has now concluded with the dismissal of the employee in question and his exclusion from the healthcare sector.

Charles was staying at the private clinic at the same time as Kate

ICO officials describe this as a “clear breach of trust” and a “deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information.”

An interesting detail: At the time of Kate’s stay, King Charles III was also being treated at “The London Clinic.” Following prostate surgery, he was diagnosed with a form of cancer for which he continues to receive treatment to this day.

The private clinic assured Buckingham Palace that the monarch’s medical records were not affected.

Furthermore, the ICO authorities emphasized that they had found no evidence of broader organizational shortcomings. The warning issued was therefore an “appropriate and proportionate measure.”

The ICO’s director in charge of the case, Ian Hulme, told the BBC: “People must be able to trust that their personal health data is secure and will not be exploited. If that trust is breached, we will take action.”

Kate Breaks Silence on Cancer Diagnosis

Princess Kate was admitted to the London clinic on January 16, 2024, for a scheduled abdominal surgery.

Shortly after her discharge, the employee allegedly attempted to access her confidential medical records. The incident was immediately reported to Kensington Palace.

The case made headlines around the world at the time. Three days after the allegations became public, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video message.

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