Sun loungers reserved in advance Hotel manager makes short work of Tüechli tricksters

Stéphanie Süess

6.8.2024

After the towel madness began in Spain, it continues in Turkey. But one hotel manager is clearing away all the bath towels.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Vacation guests reserve the sun loungers with their towels.
  • This madness has already started in Spain and is continuing in Turkey.
  • One hotel manager doesn't like it at all - he makes short work of it and removes the towels.
Show more

In order to get a good spot by the pool or on the beach, holidaymakers reserve the sun loungers with their beach towels early in the morning.

Now that Spain has started to introduce measures, the madness continues in Turkey. One hotel manager doesn't like the idea of reserving sun loungers in advance and makes short work of it - he removes all the towels.

Escalation on a popular vacation beach. Women fight over deck chairs in Italy for 30 minutes

What happens to the towels is unclear. However, everyone now has the same chance of a good spot by the water.

