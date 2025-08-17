In August 2022, the monsoon devastated the old town of Sanaa. Centuries-old houses collapsed and dozens were damaged. Now authorities and residents are fighting to save the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In August 2022, heavy rain in Sanaa led to the collapse of at least ten historic buildings and damaged over 80 others.

The centuries-old houses in the old town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were unstable and severely damaged by the moisture.

Craftsmen, residents and restorers are using traditional building methods to safeguard the cultural heritage. Show more

In August 2022, a heavy monsoon downpour hit the old town of Sanaa in Yemen.

Within a few days, at least ten historic buildings collapsed and over 80 others were severely damaged. The torrential rain flooded the famous mud-brick buildings of the UNESCO World Heritage Site and made many of them unstable.

What had stood firm for centuries became a danger for residents in a matter of hours and was in danger of disappearing as a historical monument.

Rescue in the midst of war and crisis

Three years later, craftsmen, residents and restorers are fighting to save the cultural heritage using traditional building methods.

Despite the war and difficult circumstances, layer after layer is being restored to preserve Sanaa's unique cityscape for future generations.

blue News has the full story - and the impressive pictures to go with it.

More videos from the department