In the talk show "On the Rocks", food blogger Judith Erdin talks about how she was denounced online for her crop top. Find out what the reactions of her community were in the video.

Food blogger Judith Erdin received support from her community after a user criticized her crop top as unhygienic.

Her comedy content is better received than pure baking videos, and she also combines this with tips and interaction in the form of culinary readings.

Erdin is launching another creative format with her podcast "Uftischt", which offers entertaining insights into her world. Show more

Her videos are cheeky, friendly and entertaining and her community likes that - but apparently not everyone does.

In the talk show "On the Rocks ", food blogger Judith Erdin explains that a user on Instagram complained about her crop top. He said it was unhygienic in a comment.

Her community came to her defense and she didn't even have to think of a strategy to de-escalate the situation. In general, she received lots of positive comments online, such as "Oh, a video of Streusel. My day is made".

Erdin also has "the little toe" in comedy, as she says herself. And admits: In the editing of her short Instagram clips, she does wonder whether anyone finds it entertaining. But she also realizes that her baking videos are not as well received as the comedy.

Erdin also gives culinary readings, which may sound like reading out recipes to the layman. But it's more, as the blogger says: "It's more like a baking course, I pass on tips and tricks - but people can also ask questions". This is also how you get to know her.

Judith Erdin has also recently launched a podcast - "Uftischt", which you can find here.

