Katharina Heyer embodies exactly what makes people so inspiring: passion, courage and the will to make a difference. blue News meets the Zurich-based designer in Spain and accompanies her out to sea.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Katharina Heyer founded the firmm foundation 27 years ago, which campaigns for the protection of whales and dolphins in the Strait of Gibraltar.

The sea is her home: the 82-year-old goes out to sea several times a day in summer to watch whales and dolphins.

She has had nothing but good experiences with the orcas in the Strait.

"Life happens at sea," says the passionate diver, explaining her love for marine mammals. Show more

Is it coincidence or fate? 27 years ago, the Zurich native traveled to Tarifa for New Year's Eve. A friend told her that there were orcas and dolphins in the strait where the Atlantic and Mediterranean meet.

The then 55-year-old refused to believe it. "I wanted to see it for myself, so I took a boat out to sea," Katharina Heyer tells blue News.

Little was known about the biodiversity in the Strait of Gibraltar at the time. The traffic of cargo ships shocked her. Over 300 cargo ships pass through the passage every day.

Heavy shipping traffic in the Strait of Gibraltar: a challenge for the marine mammals. firmm

From that moment on, it was clear to the designer and passionate amateur diver: these animals need protection. A few months later, she set up the firmm foundation to raise awareness of biodiversity through respectful whale watching. Every trip serves science.

For 20 years, firmm has been collecting data on animals in this region with daily trips. In this way, the foundation has made a significant contribution to the fact that so much is now known about the marine mammals in this region.

Thanks to the data collected by firmm, it was possible to work with the Spanish authorities to ensure that the fast ferry takes an alternative route so as not to disturb or endanger the marine mammals.

For her great commitment and tireless efforts, the Zurich native received an honorary doctorate from the University of Basel in 2017.

Katharina Heyer receives an honorary doctorate. firmm

"Life takes place on the sea"

Katharina Heyer is a woman who has left her own comfort zone to follow her inner voice. As a businesswoman without a scientific background, she faces various challenges. She has to fight for respect and her place in Tarifa as a Swiss woman.

"The radiance of the people on the boat has always given me the strength to carry on." Life happens on the sea. She doesn't care about the people on land. "I'm in Tarifa because of the whales and dolphins."

She explains to blue News that she never actually pursued a specific goal.

Through her courage and dedication, she found her calling. She is proof that you don't always need a clear plan to achieve great things.

The portrait of Katharina Heyer will be shown on blue Zoom on Saturday, December 14, at 9 pm.

