While Switzerland is still arguing about home office rules, Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Bootsman has been showing how it's done since 2000 - with all the advantages and disadvantages.

Whether to work from home or not, there is a constant debate in Switzerland about how remote working should be organized. One day a week or more?

Since the pandemic, the topic has been a constant source of discussion. According to a new survey, almost one in two people would like to spend more time working from home, as reported by blue News.

While the topic is still polarizing in many companies, working from home has long been part of everyday life for Dutchman Marcel Bootsman - he is considered a pioneer. His hosting company Kinsta relies on remote work. A conversation about the benefits, pitfalls - and a few tips.

How did your first day in the home office come about?

I first worked remotely in 2000. At the time, I was working as a Java developer at IBM. A pilot project on the subject was launched there. My team leader wanted to take part in the pilot project and asked us who wanted to take part - I was in. To enable me to work from home, an ISDN line was installed in my home, along with a telephone, a proper desk, a chair and all the necessary equipment such as a laptop stand, an external keyboard and a mouse. The agreement with our manager was that we would work from home one day a week.

How did the new situation feel at first?

I remember that those first few days felt strange. Instead of going to the office, I simply went one floor up to my home office. It was a new experience, of course, but I immediately realized that I really, really liked it.

What did you particularly like about it?

Working from home one day a week meant that I no longer had to drive to the office in Amsterdam - I lived in The Hague at the time. That saved time and fuel and was better for the environment. You also had a bit more flexibility during the day. You could do the shopping or go for a short walk.

Sounds interesting and like a lot of advantages.

Yes, I particularly appreciate the flexibility. In the office, the day is usually quite structured - arrive, coffee, work, lunch break, continue working. At home, I organize my day more freely and dynamically.

And what's really noticeable is that I'm much more productive. Without distractions such as spontaneous meetings or background noise, I can work in a more focused way and deliver better results.

Another big advantage: I'm there for my children when they come home at lunchtime or in the afternoon. This presence in everyday life is very important to me.

What challenges does working from home entail - especially in terms of concentration and daily structure?

Structure is essential in order to work efficiently from home. In the first few months, I was often distracted - there's always something to do at home: tidying, rearranging, vacuuming. These tasks are constantly at hand and can easily distract you from your work. The real challenge is to put these things to the back of my mind. Sure, a bit of housework between two tasks is okay - that's one of the advantages of working from home. But you have to be careful that it doesn't dominate your day.

It helps me to set fixed start times, take planned breaks and keep a daily to-do list. Without this structure, the boundaries between work and private life quickly become blurred. Staying focused and organized is therefore a challenge - but with a little discipline, it becomes much easier.

You write in your blog that you may have ADHD - and are currently being assessed. What impact does this have on your day-to-day work - especially when working in a robot?

I've been thinking a lot lately about how (possible) ADHD affects my work. The diagnosis is still ongoing, but I've noticed certain patterns before.

Remote work has two sides to it: On the one hand, it offers me exactly the flexibility and peace and quiet I need. No constant office hustle and bustle, I can adjust the light, noise level and schedule to my needs.

On the other hand, I quickly lose focus without a clear structure. I start a task, remember something else - and the day becomes restless. I'm still working on that.

What helps: a structured start with a list of priorities, regular self-checks, but also flexibility. If things aren't going well, I consciously take a break or switch tasks.

Overall,remote work suits me well - provided I plan actively. I hope that the clarification process will give me additional tools to support my working style even better.

So staying focused is a challenge. Have you found any tricks to deal with this better?

I start the day with a short to-do list - three to four important tasks. Not too many, otherwise it quickly becomes overwhelming. This gives me a clear focus. Then I divide my day into blocks of time: about an hour of concentrated work, followed by a short break - stretch, have a drink or go out for a short walk. This helps me to maintain my energy and concentration.

A tidy workplace is also important to me. I have a fixed place that is as free of distractions as possible - that signals to my brain: now is the time to work.

Throughout the day, I keep checking whether I'm still on track. If not, I check my list or add a small task to get back into the flow. It's a learning process - I need structure, but also room for flexibility, which works best for me.

How do you manage the transition between work and leisure, especially when both take place in the same room?

A clearly demarcated workplace is key. When I'm sitting there, my head knows that I'm working now. And when I leave my desk, it's the end of the working day. I try to keep to fixed working hours, and small rituals help with the transition - for example, shutting down my laptop or going for a short walk after work. It's also important to consciously switch off after work. This is the only way I can really relax and recharge my batteries - especially when my home is also my office.

Although working from home is widespread in Switzerland, there are concerns. There are fears that people will isolate themselves and that constant availability is also difficult. How do you see that?

These concerns are justified. Social isolation can be a real problem in remote working, especially without regular personal contact. For many people, interacting with colleagues is important - not only professionally, but also for their well-being.

I therefore try to consciously keep in touch - through video calls, short check-ins or informal "coffee breaks" via Zoom, which we call donut meetings. I work for Kinsta, where there are also annual meet-ups where we meet in person - that brings additional cohesion.

You also have to be careful with constant availability. When the office is at home, it's tempting to always be "on". I set myself clear working hours and communicate them to the team. Outside of these times, I am consistently offline.

How do you see the future of working from home - especially with regard to individual needs such as neurodiversity?

Remote work has great potential to respond better to individual needs - especially for neurodiverse people. The traditional office is overwhelming for many: too loud, too rigid, too social. In a home office, you can design the environment to suit you - light, breaks, working hours.

I hope that companies will develop even more inclusive remote concepts in the future - with suitable tools, flexible deadlines and communication styles. Technology can help to rethink collaboration. The future doesn't belong to a standard model, but to workspaces in which different ways of thinking can grow.

*The interview was conducted in writing in English.

