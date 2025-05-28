Every year, the Bombay Beach Biennale transforms the Californian dropout town into a unique art festival. Simone Bargetze takes you to this extraordinary place.

The Bombay Beach Biennale is a unique art festival on the Salton Sea.

Artists and thinkers have been presenting creative works and discussions there since 2016.

Simone Bargetze regularly attends the festival, including this year.

The Bombay Beach Biennial (BBB) has been held annually since 2016 in the dropout town of Bombay Beach, California - a unique art festival on the shores of the Salton Sea, the lowest-lying community in the USA. With no admission fee and secret dates, the festival brings together artists, musicians and philosophers for a creative exchange.

The festival combines temporary artworks with permanent installations such as the Hermitage Museum and the Opera House. Visitors experience a diverse program of opera, jazz, performance, dance and literature.

There is a special focus on the philosophy conference, where renowned scientists and thinkers discuss art, decay and the future in abandoned buildings.

Simone Bargetze also visits the Bombay Beach Biennale every year. This week, she takes you to this extraordinary place, explores the unique atmosphere of the small town, meets exciting artists and immerses herself in the colorful festival events deep into the night.