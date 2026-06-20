The Eventful Life of Heinz, an Emigrant to Japan Heinz enjoys riding around on his e-bike and sometimes explores the area; Osaka is about 80 kilometers from his home. Image: zVG In Wakayama, Heinz has built a new life with his Japanese wife. Cycling is Heinz’s main hobby. Sometimes he rides several hundred kilometers a day. Image: zVg Heinz and his Japanese wife’s favorite mode of transportation. Image: zVg Friends visiting in Japan. Image: zVg Heinz loves the Japanese landscapes and nature, with its spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Image: zVg The Japanese coastal landscape reminds the Swiss expat of his favorite country in Europe, Portugal. Image: zVg View from his house. Image: zVg You can also buy baguettes in Japan. Image: zVg And you can conveniently order cheese to be delivered right to your door. Image: zVg Japan is known for its diverse culinary culture. Image: zVG Heinz and his wife like sushi and sashimi, but mostly eat European food. Image: zVg Heinz has visited over 50 countries and has lived in some of them for extended periods. Here he is on a trip to Thailand. Image: zVg And in South Africa. He still wants to travel to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Argentina. Image: zVg The Eventful Life of Heinz, an Emigrant to Japan Heinz enjoys riding around on his e-bike and sometimes explores the area; Osaka is about 80 kilometers from his home. Image: zVG In Wakayama, Heinz has built a new life with his Japanese wife. Cycling is Heinz’s main hobby. Sometimes he rides several hundred kilometers a day. Image: zVg Heinz and his Japanese wife’s favorite mode of transportation. Image: zVg Friends visiting in Japan. Image: zVg Heinz loves the Japanese landscapes and nature, with its spectacular sunrises and sunsets. Image: zVg The Japanese coastal landscape reminds the Swiss expat of his favorite country in Europe, Portugal. Image: zVg View from his house. Image: zVg You can also buy baguettes in Japan. Image: zVg And you can conveniently order cheese to be delivered right to your door. Image: zVg Japan is known for its diverse culinary culture. Image: zVG Heinz and his wife like sushi and sashimi, but mostly eat European food. Image: zVg Heinz has visited over 50 countries and has lived in some of them for extended periods. Here he is on a trip to Thailand. Image: zVg And in South Africa. He still wants to travel to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Argentina. Image: zVg

After decades of traveling, Heinz Schlagenhauf finally emigrated. Today, the 74-year-old from Thurgau lives in rural Japan—and has rediscovered values there that he thought he had lost in Switzerland.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heinz Schlagenhauf, a native of Thurgau, has been living in Japan since 2021 and appreciates the peace and quiet, politeness, and respectful interactions among people there.

The 74-year-old has traveled to over 50 countries; he felt increasingly alienated in Switzerland by a competitive mindset and a lack of warmth, and rediscovered the values of his youth in Japan.

Japan wasn’t his dream destination, but thanks to his Japanese wife, he stayed there and advises expats to be open-minded, adaptable, and to live without homesickness. Show more

Have you also emigrated and would like to share your story with blue News? Then get in touch with us via WhatsApp or email.

“The Switzerland of my youth no longer exists. Here in Japan, I’ve rediscovered it.” You don’t often hear a Swiss expat in Japan say that. Yet Heinz Schlagenhauf says it anyway.

The 74-year-old from Thurgau has been living in Wakayama Prefecture since 2021. What keeps him there are neither the cities with millions of residents nor the temples. It’s the people.

Exactly five o’clock in the morning. Heinz Schlagenhauf is already awake. He never misses the sunrise over the mountains, close to the sea, right in front of his house with its large garden. With an espresso in hand, the 74-year-old sits on his terrace and gazes into the distance. “We live here in the countryside,” he says in an interview with blue News and laughs. Time and again, Schlagenhauf sprinkles English words into his sentences. Perhaps a remnant of his many international trips and years spent abroad.

Tourists rarely stray into the region south of Osaka. Anyone traveling here mainly encounters locals. That’s exactly what appeals to the native of Thurgau. “I like this tranquil, peaceful life here.” The stress of crowded cities like Tokyo is an abomination to him.

Wakayama is located in the southernmost part of Japan. Heinz, the Swiss expat, has settled here. ChatGPT

What he appreciates most about Japan is the respectful way people treat one another. “People take care of their parents and grandparents. This attitude toward older people never ceases to impress me,” says Schlagenhauf. Life in the countryside reminds him of his youth in Thurgau. Back then, people would still greet each other on the street; everything was smaller, more family-oriented, and more personal.

“That’s exactly what I’m finding here again,” he says in an interview with blue News. The fact that he would end up in Japan is fate.

Raised in a small village on Lake Constance, Heinz Schlagenhauf was drawn to Geneva at the age of 17. His hometown had become too confining for him: one grocery store, one dairy, one bakery, one butcher shop—and everyone knew everyone else. The open-mindedness of French-speaking Switzerland fascinated him. It was the beginning of a life that would later take him to more than 50 countries.

Travel became a constant in Schlagenhauf’s life. America, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Australia, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Tahiti: time and again, he was drawn to distant lands. He often stays in the same place for several months. Switzerland serves him primarily as a home base, a transit hub. Heinz Schlagenhauf says, “For me, Switzerland has always been a country where I could earn good money.”

The Thurgau native is a professional chameleon; he has worked as a paramedic, a plumber, a postal worker, a clerk for the Zurich city police, for many years as a campground manager, and most recently as a night porter at a luxury hotel. Yet he is drawn abroad time and again. “Switzerland is turning into a dog-eat-dog society. Envy and resentment are on the rise. Here, no farmer is happy to see another with a bigger potato,” says Schlagenhauf.

The idea of emigrating has been with Schlagenhauf for a long time

Time and again, the idea of emigrating takes root in his mind. But a stroke of fate in 2013 thwarts his plans: colon cancer. Schlagenhauf turns his life upside down, switches to a vegetarian diet—and decides against chemotherapy. Instead, he turns to his beloved racing bike. “At least that won’t kill me.”

In 2020, Schlagenhauf’s Japanese wife, Chiho (60)—whom he, tellingly, met in 1986 while traveling the world—was stranded in Japan due to the pandemic. She was visiting her family and could no longer leave the country.

«Switzerland has always been a place for me to make good money»

In September 2021, Heinz Schlagenhauf leaves Switzerland and moves to his wife’s home country. “But this step doesn’t feel like an adventure to me. And Japan isn’t my dream destination for emigration. I actually prefer Portugal, Thailand, or the Philippines,” the globetrotter tells blue News.

Nevertheless, he’s staying. Japan isn’t an easy place for foreigners. Obtaining a permanent visa is difficult. The country pursues a restrictive immigration policy and generally grants long-term residence permits only under specific conditions, such as employment, study, or marriage to a Japanese citizen. Schlagenhauf is able to stay thanks to his father-in-law’s sponsorship—for many others looking to emigrate, the process would be more complicated.

For a long time, Japan was one of the most expensive countries in the world. But today, the country is no longer as expensive as it used to be, says Schlagenhauf. The weak yen has made life significantly more affordable for many foreigners.

Emigrating should also be well planned financially, says Schlagenhauf. Anyone who isn’t yet receiving AHV benefits must apply for voluntary AHV in a timely manner. With AHV, a pension, or retirement benefits, it’s possible to live well in Japan—especially in rural areas and far from the major tourist destinations.

Heinz: “I don’t miss anything from Switzerland”

For anyone else considering emigration, the 74-year-old advises, above all, to be open-minded and relaxed. “You can’t expect everything to work the same way as it does at home. You have to adapt and respect the people.”

It’s just as important to get to know the laws, customs, language, and culture of your new country. Heinz can get by in Japanese in everyday life, but he’s still learning the language. “That’s my anti-dementia training,” he says. The 74-year-old stays active through gardening and housework. “But it’s also important to me to celebrate dolcefarniente every now and then,” he adds.

And one thing is essential: you mustn’t get homesick. On his travels, he’s seen many other emigrants fail because of it. Countless dreams have ultimately been shattered by homesickness.

Heinz has arrived in Wakayama—his wife’s home country. The tranquility, politeness, and sense of community remind him of the Switzerland of his youth. “I’ve found that again here—to some extent,” he says.

There’s just one thing the man from Thurgau misses sometimes. “I’d stop by anytime for that really delicious boiled beef salad at my favorite restaurant in Thurgau.”

Then he laughs and adds, “But other than that, I don’t miss Switzerland.”

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