Between destroyed houses, refugee tents and the traces of war, dozens of couples are celebrating their wedding in Gaza. The mass celebration is intended to give people back hope, joy and a bit of normality for a moment.

Christian Thumshirn

Gaza City still lies in ruins in May 2026. Many families have been living in extremely difficult conditions for months. The humanitarian situation remains dramatic:

There is a lack of clean water, medical care and sufficient food. Aid organizations are also warning of diseases and catastrophic living conditions for the population.

Turkish NGO organizes wedding celebration

In the midst of this crisis, dozens of couples took part in a mass wedding organized and financed by the Turkish aid organization IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation.

The NGO has been active in Gaza for years and supports the population with humanitarian aid.

The video documentary above shows how the people of Gaza are trying to preserve hope and normality between war and destruction with a mass wedding.

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