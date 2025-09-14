How a murder helped uncover another crime in "Tatort" After falling in his bathroom, Chief Inspector Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs, front) could no longer drive because of his injured shoulder, so he was joined by Fred (Sigi Zimmerschied), who was about to retire. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs) and Wanda Goldwasser (Eli Wasserscheid) were astonished when they found a skeletal corpse at a depth of almost two meters. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Eli Wasserscheid is the only Franconian in the main ensemble of the Franconian "Tatort" and has been there since the first case as detective Wanda Goldwasser. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller The main female role in the episode was played by Mavie Hörbiger. She played the blind Lisa Blum, who was held captive and raped for several days by the murdered Andreas Schönfeld. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Sigi Zimmerschied proved to be the perfect choice for the guest role of the quirky police archivist Fred. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs) came across pictures that the passionate photographer had taken in the cellar of Andreas Schönfeld's mother. At the time, the investigator had no idea that the fortune dealer had also secretly photographed women. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller The murdered man had few social contacts, but he did have a former fiancée - the vicar (Lisa Oertel) of Nuremberg's St. Sebald's Church. Their relationship seemed to have been somewhat unusual. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Marc Reimann How a murder helped uncover another crime in "Tatort" After falling in his bathroom, Chief Inspector Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs, front) could no longer drive because of his injured shoulder, so he was joined by Fred (Sigi Zimmerschied), who was about to retire. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs) and Wanda Goldwasser (Eli Wasserscheid) were astonished when they found a skeletal corpse at a depth of almost two meters. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Eli Wasserscheid is the only Franconian in the main ensemble of the Franconian "Tatort" and has been there since the first case as detective Wanda Goldwasser. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller The main female role in the episode was played by Mavie Hörbiger. She played the blind Lisa Blum, who was held captive and raped for several days by the murdered Andreas Schönfeld. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Sigi Zimmerschied proved to be the perfect choice for the guest role of the quirky police archivist Fred. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller Felix Voss (Fabian Hinrichs) came across pictures that the passionate photographer had taken in the cellar of Andreas Schönfeld's mother. At the time, the investigator had no idea that the fortune dealer had also secretly photographed women. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Bernd Schuller The murdered man had few social contacts, but he did have a former fiancée - the vicar (Lisa Oertel) of Nuremberg's St. Sebald's Church. Their relationship seemed to have been somewhat unusual. Image: BR/Hager Moss Film GmbH/Marc Reimann

The Franconian "Tatort: Ich sehe dich" ended the summer break with a shocking eleventh case. For the first time, Chief Inspector Felix Voss had to assert himself alone after the departure of colleague Paula Ringelhahn. But he was sure to have plenty of support.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tatort" is back: after the end of the summer break, Fabian Hinrichs, alias Chief Inspector Felix Voss, investigated solo for the first time - without his former colleague Paula Ringelhahn.

However, the inspector was not left to his own devices in the case of a long-missing murder victim full of dark secrets. He was able to rely on episode actor Sigi Zimmerschied.

In the next case from Nuremberg, Voss will be joined by another permanent solution: Rosalie Thomass will then take on the role of Chief Inspector Emilia Rathgeber. Show more

In Nuremberg's "Tatort: Ich sehe dich", Fabian Hinrichs, alias Chief Inspector Felix Voss, found himself in an unusual situation: after ten cases together, he had to go in search of a murderer without his colleague and girlfriend Paula Ringelhahn for the first time.

How would the man left behind, who shed tears as he said goodbye, fare on his own, some may have wondered in advance. The short answer: Felix Voss dutifully took up the investigation into a murder case from two years earlier. It took a shocking turn when it turned out that the murder victim himself must also have been the perpetrator.

What was "Tatort: Ich sehe dich" about?

Felix Voss and detective Wanda Goldwasser (Eli Wasserscheid) were called to the Reichswald forest in Nuremberg. There they came across a grave almost two meters deep. The body with the bullet hole in the head was quickly identified as Andreas Schönfeld. The man had been reported missing by his mother two years previously. She had hoped for the return of her beloved son until the very end, but was deeply shocked by the news of his death.

Felix Voss, empathetic as he is, contrary to normal procedure, gave her a day to gather herself before he would question her in more detail. When he could no longer reach her and rushed to her house, however, it was too late - Ms. Schönfeld had ended her life. Plagued by feelings of guilt, Voss continued his research with the help of his colleagues.

The brief conversation with Schönfeld's mother and the questioning of his ex-fiancée had revealed only positive things about the 37-year-old bicycle dealer. So who would have had a reason to kill him?

What was it really about?

The dead man was obviously a wolf in sheep's clothing: on USB sticks in Schönfeld's old children's room, a huge number of photos of women were found that Schönfeld had secretly taken. Had he just photographed them or stalked them? Or more? Wanda couldn't let the matter rest: she was horrified to discover that several of the women photographed had been the victims of brutal sex crimes over two years ago. The perpetrator: Schönfeld.

One of the photos led to the trail of Lisa Blum, a blind woman played impressively by Mavie Hörbiger. She was frightened and intimidated by Felix Voss' visit. It was suspected that she had also been raped and tortured by Schönfeld. Even before the police officers arrived, viewers got to know Lisa Blum's caring partner Stephan Gellert (Alexander Simon). He would eventually turn out to be Schönfeld's murderer.

During the interrogation, Voss immediately recognized that Gellert was lying. And he could understand why he had become a murderer. At that moment, the seasoned chief inspector struggled with his task: "This is our job, we have to catch him, we will catch him, it sucks." You just have to like Voss, this investigator with a heart and a conscience, and in this situation you just wanted to give him a hug and comfort him.

Who was the special guest in the episode?

Apart from the case itself, the big question was of course who Felix Voss would investigate with after Dagmar Manzel, alias Chief Inspector Paula Ringelhahn, left the show.

Manzel's successor as the main investigator of the Franconian "Tatort" spin-off has now been confirmed and will join the team in the next case. In the eleventh "Tatort: Ich sehe dich", however, Felix Voss had to rely on others. In addition to the reliable Wanda Goldwasser, who has been with him since the first case, a special episode guest was added.

After Felix suffered a serious shoulder injury in a fall at the beginning of the movie, he was supposed to be in rehab instead of hunting murderers. As we know him, he played the whole thing down, but had to realize that he needed help.

And so his boss, Dr. Kaiser (Stefan Merki), put Fred, the quirky police archivist who was about to retire, at his side as his driver and go-to guy. A successful pairing! Fred, played by Passau cabaret artist Sigi Zimmerschied, and Felix developed into an unusual and perfectly complementary team over the course of the film, providing the few lighter moments in another oppressive Franconian "Tatort".

What's next for the Franconian "Tatort"?

Zimmerschied is unlikely to make a permanent appearance. Filming of the twelfth case from Franconia, "Tatort: Gottesgarten", took place in July and August under the direction of Dustin Loose. Rosalie Thomass takes up duty in Nuremberg as chief inspector Emilia Rathgeber from Munich.

The murder of a travesty artist in a hotel by the hour leads the investigators not only to the city's red light district, but also out into the countryside, to the eponymous "God's Garden" near Bad Staffelstein in Upper Franconia. The film is scheduled to be broadcast in 2026.

