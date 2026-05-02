Roger, Simon and Nicole Kündig. The Swiss couple emigrated to Ireland in 2006 and their son was born in 2014. zvg

Less hustle and bustle, more life: Roger and Nicole Kündig left Switzerland for a time-out in Ireland - and stayed. Today they explain why this move still feels right.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Roger and Nicole Kündig originally went to Ireland for a year in 2006, prompted by a desire to take some time out.

After a year, they decided to stay because they liked the lifestyle, nature and people.

In 2011, they bought a cottage, started a family and became deeply integrated into the local community.

The Kündigs appreciate the relaxed way of life in Ireland, but sometimes miss Switzerland and struggle with the long, gray winters. Show more

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When Roger and Nicole Kündig talk about their emigration, they don't use that word. For them, it didn't start with emigration, but with a time-out.

In April 2006, the couple went to Ireland - with the plan to live abroad for a year. "We would probably call it a sabbatical today," says Roger Kündig in a telephone conversation with blue News. It had always been clear to him that he wanted to live abroad for a limited time at some point: see something different, do something different, switch off for a while.

His wife Nicole was more reserved. The decisive impetus came from outside: The department of the company she worked for was being relocated. Instead of a three-minute walk, she suddenly had to commute 40 minutes by car. "Maybe that's what it took. From then on, I was ready to go," she says.

«We never thought we would stay» Roger und Nicole Kündig

The two began to plan. Ireland wasn't a dream destination from the start. Rather, it was the most obvious answer to what they were looking for: English-speaking, nature, vastness - and yet not too far away from Switzerland. They quit their jobs and their apartment and stored their furniture with relatives. Roger was 26 years old, Nicole 24.

And Ireland was good. So good that the furniture is still with the relatives today. "We never thought we would stay," say the Kündigs, now 46 and 44 years old. They had actually always planned to return to Switzerland after a year.

First hired in a hotel

But anyone who talks to the Kündigs quickly realizes that they are not the kind of people who plan their lives or follow a five-year plan. They decide from day to day what suits them - and Ireland suited them. And still does today. "We've always said: as long as we like it, we'll stay. If one of us doesn't like it anymore, we'll take a look at it. We haven't reached that point even after 20 years," says Roger.

But let's go back to the beginning of their Irish adventure: in 2006, the pair took a job in a hotel in the small town of Donegal. Around 3,000 people live here, around three hours' drive northwest of Dublin, close to the border with Northern Ireland. Instead of rows of houses, the landscape is characterized by meadows and sheep.

Roger remembers his first days in Ireland well. He arrived two days before Nicole, rented a car and drove to Donegal on bad roads with a paper map. "When I arrived, I thought: this is very different from Switzerland." He booked the cheapest room he could find and visited the hotel where they would be working incognito. "I just wanted to get a feel for where we would be spending the next twelve months." He then picked Nicole up at Dublin airport.

From then on, the Kündigs were able to live on the hotel grounds: in a small granny apartment above a stable. Nicole's horse also came with them from Switzerland and was accommodated there. They were welcomed with open arms by the hotel owners. "They took us in like family," say the Kündigs. That made their arrival easier.

Roger and Nicole Kündig four months after their arrival in Ireland. zvg

That was also one of the main reasons why they didn't go home after a year: it wasn't just the country they liked, but also the people, the peace and quiet and the attitude to life that the Kündigs found in Ireland.

Nicole worked as a nanny for the hotel owners, Roger in the kitchen. It was clear to him that he would have to make a career change for a while. "You can't come to a foreign country and expect everything to work like it does in Switzerland," he says. Because he knew his way around computers, he soon became the go-to person for technical problems. Step by step, he worked his way up, became the owner's right-hand man and eventually took over marketing.

If you go into a pub alone, you leave with new friends

Along the way, Roger and Nicole started to set up a travel company offering trips to Ireland and Northern Ireland so that they could share their enthusiasm and love of the country with other people.

In 2011, they bought a 100-year-old cottage. The 200,000 square meter property cost just eight centimes per square meter due to the economic crisis in Ireland at the time. Their son Simon was born in 2014.

The cottage that Roger and Nicole Kündig bought in 2011 - and where they still live today. zvg

With Simon's birth, the Kündigs became even more integrated into Irish culture. "When you have a child, it's normal for them to play Gaelic football," explains Roger. Gaelic football is a mixture of rugby and soccer, which is particularly popular in Ireland. They quickly made friends with other parents through school and sport.

Once, says Roger, he drove his son to training. Another father pointed out to him that a light on his car was broken. On the spot, several people spontaneously helped with the repair while their children were training. "In the end, there were seven of us standing around the car."

This is how the Kündigs describe the people in Ireland: warm, open and helpful. If you go to a pub alone, you leave with new friends.

Switzerland, on the other hand, is often hectic. "You arrive in Zurich, drive onto the highway and immediately think: why is everyone in such a hurry here?" says Roger. Everything is calmer in Ireland. People don't work for status symbols like an expensive car, but for life. "When money is tight, you just adapt your lifestyle."

Nature and endless expanses - that's what the Kündig family appreciates about Ireland. zvg

When the hotel owners sold their business in 2019, the Kündigs seized the moment to focus more on their travel company. Nicole still works at the hotel two days a week as a concierge, Roger no longer does. "The hotel was an affair of the heart. I always said: if the owners stop, I'll stop too," says Roger.

There's just one thing that sometimes gets them down: The winter. It's "very dull", says Roger - gray, monotonous. It often rains and storms from November to March. Two years ago, they escaped the weather for six months and traveled through Southeast Asia. "It was an escape from the winter, but also a chance to show Simon the world." They only returned to Ireland when Simon began to miss his friends. It suits their nature: they take what comes - and stay as long as it feels right.

The Kündigs' enthusiasm is obviously contagious: around ten years ago, Nicole's parents also moved to Ireland. And since then, other people have emigrated to Ireland who previously traveled to the country with Kündig's travel company.

«We would come back to Switzerland if we won the lottery» Roger Kündig

Tips that the couple would give to other emigrants: Go as a couple, then you have someone to talk to and to pick you up when times get tough. "We probably wouldn't be here on our own today."

Her second tip: "Don't rush things, but plan, plan, plan." And visit the country at least once for a longer period of time. With Ireland in particular, you have to know that you will also like it in winter. "You have to really experience the country, not just as a tourist," says Nicole.

The family has not ruled out returning to Switzerland - but it would mainly be a question of money. "We would come back if we won the lottery," jokes Roger. They couldn't afford their current life in Switzerland. A life in which they can take liberties - for example, spontaneously going to the beach when the weather is nice.

Nevertheless, they can't do without missing Switzerland at least a little: they miss friends, as well as little things like roasting a Cervelat in the forest, Swiss bread, fondue, raclette or Gruyère cheese, preferably with "Thomy mustard".

What happens next remains to be seen. "We probably won't retire here," says Roger. The Kündigs are also deliberately leaving the decision of where they want to grow old open - and continue to see from day to day whether Ireland still suits them.

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