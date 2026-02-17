They dance from the sky, look like little works of art - and yet every snowflake starts out quite inconspicuously. Watch the video to see how a few tiny drops of water turn into delicate ice stars.

Christian Thumshirn

Snowflakes look like little marvels: perfectly shaped, glittering - and each one is different. Their journey starts quite simply: with tiny droplets of water high up in the cloud. But as soon as the temperatures are right, they gradually begin to grow into ice crystals.

From droplet to ice star: how a snowflake is formed

In the video, we explain exactly how this process works - and why these famous "little stars" are formed in the end.

More videos from the department