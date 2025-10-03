A Swiss Guardsman on duty at the Poste Vaticono at the Palazzo Apostolico in the Vatican in Rome. The swearing-in ceremony for the new Swiss Guards will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025. KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

A Swiss Guardsman explains how his service in the Vatican is characterized by faith and personal dedication. Between long shifts and strict rules, he experiences everyday life and exceptional moments at the same time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jan, a Swiss Guardsman from Engelberg, emphasizes that his faith is the basis for carrying out the demanding and often stressful service in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV is more reserved than Pope Francis, but shows appreciation for the Swiss Guards.

The Swiss Guard demands discipline and commitment - from dealing with difficult people to giving up their cell phones, free time or vacations when duty calls. Show more

Faith plays a major role for Swiss Guardsman Jan from Engelberg. While Pope Francis shook hands with everyone, the new Pope Leo XIV was much more reserved. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old says that he also showed them great appreciation for their work.

His service sometimes lasts six, sometimes twelve hours - depending on what the Pope has planned. In the Holy Year 2025, the head of the Roman Catholic Church has a much fuller agenda than in other years, says the Swiss Guardsman outside the guest canteen of the Swiss Guard barracks in Rome. "Every president wants to meet the new pope, and we from the Swiss Guard are always there too."

Faith plays a major role in his work at the Vatican, says the young man with the gentle gaze, who grew up Catholic. "It's the decisive factor for life here." Jan is convinced that faith is needed to keep up the service for 26 months.

Because this service is not always easy, as Jan says. Sometimes it can be "uncomfortable", for example in summer when you sweat under your woollen uniform in the heat and in winter when it's very cold. "Faith gives you great support."

The magic of the Vatican, which forms the heart of the Roman Catholic Church, also seems to be conducive to discipline. "Working in this place with the uniform: It helps," says the Obwalden native.

Wake with Pope Francis

Jan has been with the Swiss Guard since mid-March. He is very much looking forward to taking the oath on Saturday. "It's like a wedding," he says, his eyes shining. "You only do it once."

The young man has also experienced Pope Francis, having stood vigil with him. "That was one of the most special moments ever for me."

Do the Swiss Guards occasionally have time for a quick chat with the Pope, for whom they would give their lives in an emergency? Jan says no: "There is no small talk".

"The Swiss Guard has made me grow"

As a Swiss Guardsman, Jan also has to be able to deal with difficult situations. Since the coronavirus pandemic, the guardsmen have often been approached or "besieged" by people who are sometimes under the influence of alcohol or drugs, explained the corporal and press officer of the Swiss Guard, Eliah Cinotti, at the presentation of a new uniform to the media on Thursday.

He would describe himself as a sensitive person, says Jan. "I'm not the tough type." However, recruit school brought out a different side of him. Today, he can stand up and get "loud" when he needs to. "The military and the Swiss Guard have helped me grow."

It is a "very great honour and a very great responsibility" to be part of the Swiss Guard. When asked about the most difficult thing about this task, Jan says: "That it's not a 'normal' job, but that we make a sacrifice. The service is above all else."

No cell phones while on duty

A good example is the topic of "vacations", continues the young man from Obwalden. Some of his colleagues went on vacation when Pope Francis died on April 21. "They all came back." In any other job, you wouldn't do that, Jan believes, "but for us it's normal: when we're needed, we come back and are on duty."

Working in the oldest existing military corps in the world also demands a lot from its members. Using a cell phone while at work is forbidden, and going out is also strictly regulated.

Alcohol also seems to be a delicate subject. If he drinks one too many beers in Switzerland, then it is private Jan who is responsible. "But here in Rome, I represent the Swiss Guard." If he does something here outside the Vatican that is not okay, then it reflects negatively on the Swiss Guard.