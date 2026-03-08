In the TV movie "Makellos - Eine kurze Welle des Glücks", Adele Neuhauser plays a woman who breaks out of her passionless marriage - with the help of a call boy. Picture: BR/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Jacqueline Krause-Burberg

When is an affair the salvation from a marriage and when is it a mistake? In the TV film "Flawless - A Short Wave of Happiness", Adele Neuhauser takes on the role of a woman coming to terms with her own lust. A conversation about fidelity, self-love and intimate movie scenes.

Bruno Bötschi

Adele Neuhauser, known from "Vier Frauen und ein Todesfall" and as Viennese "Tatort" detective Bibi Fellner, is considered a character actress par excellence.

In the TV film "Makellos - Eine kurze Welle des Glücks" (Wednesday, March 11, at 8.15 pm, ARD), the 67-year-old plays a woman who breaks out of her passionless marriage - with the help of a younger callboy.

The film by Uli Brée and Dirk Kummer questions outdated thought patterns and social conventions.

In an interview, the actress talks openly about self-love, infidelity and the conditions that often determine women's self-worth. Show more

Adele Neuhauser has such a sober view of the world that she describes herself as "ugly" and "weird". Is this a woman that nothing can shock so quickly? Or is she someone who wants to get ahead of her counterpart in order to protect herself?

In any case, the 67-year-old is what most would call a character actress par excellence. She became known to a wide audience in 2004 with the Austrian rural crime series "Vier Frauen und ein Todesfall" (Four Women and a Death), and also achieved great success in this country in her role as Viennese "Tatort" investigator Bibi Fellner, from which she will bid farewell this year.

Now the Athens-born audience favorite, who has grown up in Vienna since the age of four, is devoting herself to a controversial topic: in "Makellos - Eine kurze Welle des Glücks" (Wednesday, March 11, at 8.15 pm, ARD), Neuhauser plays Constanze, a mature woman who is looking for a way out of her passionless marriage in order to feel herself again.

On the advice of her friend Karin (Caroline Frank), she finds it with a younger callboy (Manuel Rubey). After "Faltenfrei" (2021) and "Ungeschminkt" (2024), this is another Neuhauser film by writer Uli Brée and director Dirk Kummer that hammers away at rusty thought patterns and outdated social conventions.

Ms. Neuhauser, you once said that you were not always faithful during your 25-year marriage - a theme that also plays a role in your new film "Flawless - A Short Wave of Happiness".

The fact that not everyone is an angel and not everyone is faithful is not reprehensible. However, it becomes dangerous if you hope to bring a breath of fresh air into your relationship by having an affair. Because the hope alone often causes an injury that is harder to heal than if you were simply honest with each other before an adventure. And that's exactly what the movie shows.

In it, they play a woman who is stuck in a marriage that functions more practically than emotionally.

Yes, unfortunately that's the case in many marriages. What grabbed me about my character was that she tries to break out and fulfill her burgeoning desires. She is not primarily concerned with living out a sexuality that she has been missing for a year with her husband. It's about feeling herself again. Basically, I find it exciting that we are getting a different perspective. For centuries, we've been used to seeing men in relationships, including older men with younger women. It's omnipresent. But we see far too few older women with a younger man by their side.

Why does the desire of mature women in the movies and on television not yet have the same right to exist as that of older men?

Many people think: it's always been like this and it should stay that way. I think: no. Fortunately, Bayerischer Rundfunk also sees it that way and has the courage to tackle this issue. Because it's not just a sexual story, but one person's attempt to breathe life back into a deadlocked relationship. This is exactly what makes the story so true: we often no longer know when and why a relationship is deadlocked.

What is worse: cheating or staying in a relationship?

I can't say that across the board. But I wouldn't immediately swing a club and end a relationship. For me, it's crucial to keep talking - without preconceived ideas. Just because you've been together for a long time and think you know each other, couples shouldn't stop trying. We are all constantly changing. If we remain open, listen carefully and recognize signals, we can prevent longings for other adventures from becoming so strong in the first place.

It seems like you can identify with the theme ...

Watching the movie, I observed myself and it took me a while to let go of my own mistakes and habitual thought patterns. We are used to men having another relationship on the side, even if we don't do it ourselves. Constanze, on the other hand, hopes that it's not a scam because she paid the call boy: 'It was a business act without much emotion. But that's not true. It's more of a loophole, a justification. The crux of the matter is that she no longer feels seen - and we humans need validation, we want to be seen.

What can women do to feel seen again?

My only tip is to seek out the conversation and demand things. If a relationship or self-esteem is defined exclusively by your partner, that's not enough. We need something that fulfills us, because that's where self-esteem comes from. For example, if you only define yourself through your role as a mother, you will eventually miss your own life and your own worth. We must not offload this responsibility completely onto our counterparts. Constanze has a place in the world thanks to the business she has taken over and is valued for her work, but even that is not enough. She doesn't really know who she is anymore.

... and what nourishes your self-esteem, Ms. Neuhauser?

Thanks to my wonderful job, I'm always lucky enough to be able to try out different approaches to life, with different demands and values. To do this, I regularly have to go beyond my comfort zone and challenge myself in order to grasp the core truth of a character. That teaches me a lot, also for my personal life. And because my job has to do with visibility, I have to learn how to deal with it. Appreciating those around me in turn helps me to appreciate myself.

While her new film is about the lust of an unhappily married woman, Adele Neuhauser shone as a trans person (alongside Riccardo Campione as her younger self) in "Ungeschminkt" in 2024. Image: BR/ORF/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Jacqueline Krause-Burberg

As a woman in the film industry, are you reduced to outward appearances or age?

No, that's not the case with me, because I'm not a conventional beauty. I've always been cast as an edgy character actress. These typical female attributes were rarely applied to me. As a result, I had to deal with my ugliness, weirdness, force and energy - and also endure it.

Do you succeed in "enduring this energy"?

It takes me four attempts to endure myself (laughs) - but yes, it works.

How did you manage to play the intimate scenes so authentically?

It wasn't an easy task for me to just let myself fall into it, because I also had reservations. This made the intensive discussions with the wonderful director Dirk Kummer, my great partner Manuel Rubey and the cameraman Axel Püringer all the more important. We decided exactly what we wanted to show and tell. The result is very poetic and sensual. Of course you have to see a bit of skin, but we don't have to show the whole act explicitly so that the audience understands what is happening. Nevertheless, we had great respect for these scenes and I was also a little nervous.

Why?

As I am not practiced in such scenes and have only rarely played them as an actress, I was very happy about the intimacy coaching. Many conversations finally calmed me down. The coach was also present on set and made sure that everything ran smoothly. The team was also very respectful. When the time comes, I have to let go of my shame, otherwise we could have left this scene out right away. I didn't find it difficult to get close to Manuel because he is a very likeable and charming person. Nothing better could have happened to me than to do it with him (smiles).

Why does a lusty, mature woman make most people so nervous?

Probably because we're simply not used to it. Often we don't even think about it, it doesn't really appear - just as Constanze would probably never have had the idea of getting herself a callboy without Karin. This is precisely why the movie is good: it opens up a different view of the world, more lightness and appreciation for women. Why shouldn't a woman have a relationship? The movie attacks some pretty entrenched ideals.

... and thus ranks behind your films "Faltenfrei" and "Ungeschminkt". Are you pointing the moral finger at being more open and tolerant?

No, I don't like moralizing at all. Rather, art and film can open a door through which we can see the world with different eyes. And I don't want to reduce this comedy to sexual desire. Basically, it's about finding yourself and recognizing whether who you are matches your own desires. We owe that to ourselves - and to the world. And we have this right, we women as well as all men.

What are you planning for your future now that you've said goodbye to "Tatort"?

The only thing I'm trying to plan at all is more free time and more peace and quiet to sort things out. I've been working a lot - before the premiere of a movie, everything requires attention and publicity.

If you had the chance to send a message to your 20-year-old self, what would you tell him?

I would wish for more self-confidence. I can say that from my current perspective as a 67-year-old. There's a good side to everything - even the bad things that happen to you.

