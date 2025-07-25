Prince Albert of II. Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne - and was all cuddly with his wife Charlène. Picture: IMAGO/Starface

Prince Albert and Princess Charlène have rarely been seen together in public as harmoniously as they have been in recent weeks. On his 20th anniversary on the throne, the Prince even kissed his wife in public.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you For years, it was repeatedly rumored that Prince Albert and Princess Charlène 's love affair was on the rocks.

Recently, however, the Monegasque princely couple have appeared more and more intimate in public.

So anyone who ever harbored doubts about the royal love affair may now be proven wrong. Show more

In recent years, the tabloid media have regularly written that the relationship between Prince Albert and Princess Charlène is on shaky ground.

It even went so far that the Monegasque princely couple had to justify themselves in interviews.

"Everything is fine with our marriage," Princess Charlène assured the South African TV channel News24 in an interview in 2023. She continued: "I find the rumors grueling and exhausting."

Even before the wedding in summer 2011, there were repeated rumors that the love between Albert and Charlène was not real.

Albert celebrates the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne

It now seems all the more striking that the royal couple have been much more harmonious in public recently than ever before.

Last Saturday, Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne - surrounded by his family, including his wife Princess Charlène and twins Princess Gabriella.

The jubilarian appeared in royal blue, Charlène in lilac, while the twins Jacques and Gabriella wore patent leather shoes, ties and lace dresses.

"A prince in a cuddly mood"

According to insiders, the princely couple appeared more intimate and close than they had for a long time: "He was approachable, sentimental and in need of love. A prince in a cuddly mood - with his family and his people," commented ARD.

Albert even kissed Charlène on the cheek in public. She then kissed him back and whispered something to him with a smile.

So anyone who had doubts about royal love in the past may be proven wrong these days. In any case, the Monegasque royal couple have never been this in love in public before.

More videos from the department