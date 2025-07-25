More intimate than everAlbert and Charlène cuddle their way through the throne anniversary
Bruno Bötschi
25.7.2025
Prince Albert and Princess Charlène have rarely been seen together in public as harmoniously as they have been in recent weeks. On his 20th anniversary on the throne, the Prince even kissed his wife in public.
Even before the wedding in summer 2011, there were repeated rumors that the love between Albert and Charlène was not real.
Albert celebrates the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne
It now seems all the more striking that the royal couple have been much more harmonious in public recently than ever before.
Last Saturday, Prince Albert II of Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne. Monaco celebrated the 20th anniversary of his accession to the throne - surrounded by his family, including his wife Princess Charlène and twins Princess Gabriella.
The jubilarian appeared in royal blue, Charlène in lilac, while the twins Jacques and Gabriella wore patent leather shoes, ties and lace dresses.
"A prince in a cuddly mood"
According to insiders, the princely couple appeared more intimate and close than they had for a long time: "He was approachable, sentimental and in need of love. A prince in a cuddly mood - with his family and his people," commented ARD.