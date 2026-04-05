This is how Batic and Leitmayr's "Tatort" farewell went Four days before their official retirement, Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) were once again confronted with a particularly difficult case. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Chief Detective Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, left), Chief Detective Inspector Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, second from left) and Chief Detective Inspector Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) were delighted to receive a surprise visit from their former colleague Christine Lerch (Lisa Wagner). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Cabaret artist Eva Karl Faltermeier slipped into the guest role of forensic scientist Dr. Roswitha Schwarz-Fischer for the "Tatort" farewell of Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, center) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) questioned Mrs. Breitlinger (Johanna Bittenbinder) about the events in a neighboring apartment. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) hoped for answers from Kara Roth (Lara Feith) at the hospital. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden This is how Batic and Leitmayr's "Tatort" farewell went Four days before their official retirement, Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, left) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) were once again confronted with a particularly difficult case. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Chief Detective Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec, left), Chief Detective Inspector Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer, second from left) and Chief Detective Inspector Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) were delighted to receive a surprise visit from their former colleague Christine Lerch (Lisa Wagner). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Cabaret artist Eva Karl Faltermeier slipped into the guest role of forensic scientist Dr. Roswitha Schwarz-Fischer for the "Tatort" farewell of Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl, center) and Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec). Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) questioned Mrs. Breitlinger (Johanna Bittenbinder) about the events in a neighboring apartment. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) hoped for answers from Kara Roth (Lara Feith) at the hospital. Image: BR/NEUESUPER GmbH/Hendrik Heiden

In "Tatort: Unvergänglich", a burnt corpse posed a mystery for Munich detectives Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) four days before their retirement. During their investigations, the two also encounter an old acquaintance ...

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Munich "Tatort" detectives Batic and Leitmayr say goodbye after 35 years with one last case shortly before their retirement.

The focus is on the investigation of a burnt corpse, which is identified as a young woman with the help of a former case analyst and AI and leads to a complex perpetrator profile.

The case ends with a confession and suicide by the perpetrator, but leaves open questions that are to be clarified in the second part of the finale. Show more

It was the end of two great careers: In "Tatort: Unvergänglich (1)" on Sunday evening on Ersten, longtime Munich detectives Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) and Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) officially retired after 35 years.

Even though the story will continue with a second movie on Easter Monday, the two new retirees have already handed in their badges towards the end of "Crime Scene". Before that, however, a particularly puzzling case awaited them.

What was it about?

Four days before the duo officially retired, a female corpse was found in a municipal office deep beneath Munich's St. Quirin Square. The forensic scientist Dr. Roswitha Schwarz-Fischer (played by the Bavarian cabaret artist Eva Karl Faltermeier) estimated that the dead woman was "about 27 years old".

The dead woman also had a bullet wound in her armpit, but the lack of traces of blood pointed to a crime scene other than where the body was found.

Despite the initially sparse clues, Batic and Leitmayr bet their young colleague Kalli Hammermann (Ferdinand Hofer) that they would solve the case by the time they retired. Important clues in this nostalgia-filled case were provided by a former colleague, among others.

Who was the old acquaintance in the Munich "Tatort"?

Christine Lerch (Lisa Wagner) was once head of Operative Case Analysis in Munich. In a total of five films (2014 to 2016), she helped the Munich detectives when they were stuck with their cases. She then took her leave in "Tatort: Die Wahrheit" to work for the FBI in the USA for two years. The film will be repeated on Tuesday, March 31, at 8.15 p.m. on BR television.

Stephanie Heckner, the "Tatort" editor responsible at the time, told "Bild" about the 46-year-old's departure: "The problem is that case analysts are only called in in exceptional cases. The few assignments were too unsatisfactory for both Lisa and me in the long run." So they decided to leave together.

How did the case analyst help with the investigation?

In "Tatort: Unvergänglich", Lerch realized that there was no "redemption shot" in the case under investigation. The perpetrator may have been overwhelmed. Thanks to an AI-supported comparison of the reconstructed face of the corpse with images from the Internet, the investigators were finally able to identify the dead woman as Micaela Horvat: She worked for a Slovenian company that sells cleaning products for car washes and had recently taken a sabbatical.

Horvat lived in Munich in an apartment that she had found via an online portal for short-term rentals. It was through this portal that the detectives ultimately found her suspected murderer: homeless Mike Werner (Daniel Noël Fleischmann) had dropped out of training at the Munich utility company.

Over the past few years, he had repeatedly booked an apartment on the portal for one night at a time. He then had the keys copied so that he could use the apartment for himself and his former nursing sister Kara Roth (Lara Feith) when it was empty.

How did Batic and Leitmayr's last day at work end?

Kara Roth was finally found drugged by the police in one of the apartments and taken to hospital. From there she was abducted by Mike, leading to a showdown on the roof of the clinic: Mike confessed that he had been surprised by Micaela in the apartment. He then killed her in the heat of the moment.

After his confession, Mike killed himself. Kara made a statement and Leitmayr gave her his private number in case she needed help again in the future.

It seemed that the case was solved. The detectives handed in their badges and vacated their offices. Batic moved to Croatia and Leitmayr bought back the red vintage car he was familiar with from the first "Tatort" films, which he wants to work on alongside his new teaching job at the police academy.

And yet some questions remained unanswered for both of them: "There wasn't a single fingerprint of Mike's on the ammunition," Leitmayr wondered: "Who loaded the magazine?" What's more, Mike's gun on the roof was not loaded at all. Why?

Will Batic and Leitmayr survive their "Tatort" finale?

These questions will be answered in the final film of the two-part series "Tatort: Unvergänglich" on Easter Monday at 8.15 p.m. on Ersten. In their 100th case in 35 years, Batic and Leitmayr will continue to investigate on their own as pensioners after Leitmayr finds a call for help from Kara on his mailbox. Meanwhile, their young colleague Kalli Hammermann is dealing with an unusual number of homicides in the drug scene ...

"We could make a deal that we won't let each other be shot in the last case," suggested Detective Chief Inspector Ivo Batic (Miroslav Nemec) to his colleague Franz Leitmayr (Udo Wachtveitl) in "Tatort: Unvergänglich" on Sunday evening. It remains to be seen whether they will keep this mutual promise in the end. The final scenes of the film could not yet be seen by the press before the TV broadcast.

What's next for the "Tatort" from Munich?

It is therefore also unclear whether Nikola Buvak (Carlo Ljubek) will be officially introduced as Commissioner Kalli Hammermann's new partner. The newcomer was already briefly seen in Sunday evening's "Tatort": In the showdown with the murderer on the roof, Nikola Buvak supported inspectors Batic, Leitmayr and Hammermann as head of the SEK.

Hammermann and Buvak's first joint mission will be shown on TV in 2026. The film has the working title "Zwischenwelten" and tells the story of a brutal robbery-murder. A second film with the working title "Der sichere Tod" is set at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and made local headlines earlier this year due to its filming on the fringes of the real MSC 2026.

Immediately after "Tatort: Unvergänglich", Erste will be showing the documentary "Batic und Leitmayr - Die Zwei vom Tatort sagen Servus" on Easter Monday at 9.45 pm. Meanwhile, BR Fernsehen offers a trip into the past on Saturday, April 11, with the three "Tatort" episodes "Das Glockenbachgeheimnis" (1999), "Norbert" (1999) and "Wolf im Schafspelz" (2002), in a restored version, starting at 8.15 pm.

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