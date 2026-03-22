In a new podcast, pop star Beatrice Egli talks about her morning routines and fitness habits. Archive picture: IMAGO/K.Piles

Pop singer Beatrice Egli relies on a healthy morning routine: tongue scraping, coconut oil and Bircher muesli are just as much a part of it as working out without equipment - even in her hotel room.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli's morning routine includes tongue scraping, oil pulling with coconut oil and a light breakfast with tea, Bircher muesli or yoghurt.

For fitness on the go, she only uses exercises with her own body weight and regularly practices the "five Tibetans" in her hotel room.

She avoids jogging and hotel fitness rooms, preferring the sauna instead - even if it is not always accessible due to fans. Show more

How do you stay fit when everyday life consists of traveling, appearances and little routine? That's exactly what Beatrice Egli talks about in the latest episode of the "Frühstück bei Barbara" podcast : in conversation with Barbara Schöneberger, the pop singer gives personal insights into her morning and fitness routine.

When asked about this, Egli revealed that she regularly "scrapes her tongue" and "swishes coconut oil through her teeth". Tongue scraping removes bacteria, plaque and bad breath-causing residue from the tongue, improving oral hygiene and breath.

Then there is a glass of warm water - and then tea for breakfast - and preferably Bircher muesli or yoghurt. The trick with the coconut oil keeps her teeth shiny. Which, by the way, the pop icon revealed, are naturally beautiful. No dental work, not even braces as a child.

Why jogging is not for Beatrice Egli

In the fall, Egli goes on her "Tanzen, Lachen, Leben" tour. Hotels will be her main home again. How does she keep fit? Certainly not in fitness centers or fitness rooms or in the pool in hotels. "Disgusting, I find that quite ... örg!"

She also doesn't bring her own equipment when she's out and about. "I do everything with my own body weight. I have my towel and that's it." You can train anywhere with your own weight. What's more: "I don't want anyone watching me when I'm stretching."

She can do her sport in peace in her hotel room, including the five Tibetans. She does these five simple, yoga-like physical exercises, which aim to revitalize body and mind, harmonize energy centers (chakras) and promote flexibility, whenever possible and preferably every day.

Jogging, on the other hand, is out of the question. "Absolutely not. Jogging is not my thing at all." Why? "I have two arguments against it." Schöneberger could sympathize: "We just don't have the bodies for jogging."

Like Beatrice Egli: Barbara Schöneberger obviously doesn't like jogging. KEYSTONE

What Egli thinks is better: "Sauna. It does a lot of good." There is another problem. A sauna session is not always so easy to realize when the fans find out where their idol lives. It doesn't always work like it did the last time they opened the sauna for her "at 8 o'clock in the morning just for me".

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