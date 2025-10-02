Football icon Franz Beckenbauer died in Salzburg on January 7, 2024. He was 78 years old. Andreas Gebert/dpa

The Salzburg District Court has concluded Franz Beckenbauer's inheritance proceedings and distributed his assets. The football legend had already settled his estate during his lifetime to avoid disputes.

His wife Heidi and children Francesca and Joel received equal shares. Older children were already provided for during his lifetime.

The football legend's assets are estimated at around 160 million euros, including real estate and former company holdings. Show more

The Salzburg District Court has officially concluded Franz Beckenbauer's inheritance proceedings. The estate of the famous football idol has been divided fairly among the heirs, according to various media reports.

Franz Beckenbauer, who became world champion both as a player and as a coach, had already made clear arrangements for his inheritance during his lifetime. His fortune, which is in the three-digit million range, was divided equally between his wife Heidi and his two youngest children Francesca and Joel.

His older children, Thomas and Michael, as well as the family of his deceased son Stephan, were already financially secured during his lifetime. Beckenbauer had always emphasized that he wanted to avoid disputes after his death.

"Yes, for a long time. I don't want there to be any discord in the family after my death," he said in an interview with "Bunten" magazine in 2019. Beckenbauer owned numerous properties, including a boat and bathing house in St. Gilgen and a commercial building in Kitzbühel.

Some of these properties were bundled in a company that he ran with his wife Heidi. In 2022, he transferred shares to his children Francesca and Joel, while retaining only a small stake himself. Joel shares his father's passion for real estate and invests in this area.

The luxury restaurant "Riedenburg" in Salzburg, which belonged to Franz Beckenbauer alone, was already sold in 2020. The proceeds from the sale of 3.3 million euros could have helped to simplify the inheritance, as taxes are levied on real estate in Austria, but not on money and shares.

Franz Beckenbauer's fortune is estimated at around 160 million euros by reputable sources such as the Financial Times Deutschland.

