Brigitte Bardot filmed in Geneva, loved a Swiss billionaire and fought for the wolf to the very end. Her relationship with Switzerland was personal, political - and often uncomfortable.

Whether for animal welfare, love or film: Brigitte Bardot's path led her to Switzerland time and again. The actress and film icon died today at the age of 91.

She was particularly associated with Switzerland through her many years of animal welfare work, campaigning together with Swiss environmentalist Franz Weber against the hunting of baby seals and later for the protection of wolves.

In 2023, Bardot criticized the Swiss wolf policy and described it as a disgrace. In a letter published on Platform X on October 18, 2023, she addressed Federal Councillor Albert Rösti and denounced his "murderous madness". We cannot go to war against this animal, which is valuable for biodiversity, even if its presence requires better protection for herds, she wrote.

In the newspaper "Le Temps", Bardot then added: "I am really outraged that Switzerland, which occupies a special position in Europe, is not taking the opportunity to send out a signal, while the states of the European Union, including France, are trying to weaken the protection of the wolf," she said.

The Department of the Environment never responded to Bardot's appeal. "As a matter of principle, we never respond to open letters," a spokesperson said at the time.

Marriage to German-Swiss billionaire Günther Sachs

She had further links to Switzerland through her marriage to the German-Swiss billionaire Günther Sachs, who lived in Pully VD. Bardot also shot the film "Vie privée" in Geneva in 1961 and worked with the French-Swiss director Jean-Luc Godard on the film "Le Mépris" (1963).

"I retain the image of Brigitte Bardot as an icon and a myth," Frédéric Maire, the former director of the Swiss film archive Cinémathèque suisse, told French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS.

She was turned into an icon very early on, which probably led to her having to retire, Maire continued. She did not correspond to the image of an objectified woman that the cinema and media had painted of her.