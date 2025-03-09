China's Minister of the National Health Commission wants to take action against obesity in the population. Archivbild: dpa

Many people in China have too much on their hips. The government now wants to encourage people to adopt a healthier lifestyle - and is also focusing on hotels.

In the coming years, medical facilities are to disseminate more health knowledge.

Hotels are to be encouraged to equip their rooms with scales as standard. Show more

China's government wants to tackle the problem of obesity in society with campaigns and special offers. Some "comrades" find it difficult to control their weight, are overweight and even suffer from chronic diseases, said the Minister of the National Health Commission, Lei Haichao, during a press conference in Beijing on the sidelines of the People's Congress.

According to the minister, medical facilities should disseminate more health knowledge in the coming years. Outpatient advice centers are also to be set up there. In addition, hotels are to be encouraged to equip their rooms with scales as standard so that business people, for example, can monitor their weight.

Half of adults too fat

According to Lei, chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are currently a major threat to the Chinese population and are closely linked to lifestyle. This development is the result of increased prosperity. In the middle of the last century, China was still experiencing severe hunger crises, but this has changed with the economic upturn.

Last year, the Commission reported that, as of 2020, more than half of adults in the country of around 1.4 billion people were overweight. This figure could rise to 65.3 percent by 2030. In the meantime, more sport is already on the agenda in schools.