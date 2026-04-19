"In the end, dying is perhaps the greatest thing there is": Mountaineer Reinhold Messner was a guest on the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt". Christoph Sator/dpa

After the death of his brother on Nanga Parbat in 1970, Reinhold Messner was confronted with serious accusations for decades. In the SRF talk show, the extreme mountaineer talks openly about the conspiracy theories - and how they shaped him.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 81-year-old extreme mountaineer Reinhold Messner was the first person to climb all 14 eight-thousand-metre peaks - without supplemental oxygen.

In the SRF talk show "Gredig direkt", the South Tyrolean talks about being accused of being an egotist as a record-breaking alpinist.

Messner talks about the death of his brother during an expedition and how he looks back on it today, and also explains that he is not afraid of death. Show more

At 81, Reinhold Messner looks back on a life full of highs and losses.

Between legendary status, family conflicts and the question of the price of his uncompromising path, he talks to Urs Gredig on "Gredig direkt" about getting older - and about what remains of the man behind the legend. The most important points at a glance.

Reinhold Messner on the accusation of being an egotist as a mountaineer

In the talk, Urs Gredig talks to Reinhold Messner about the fact that he often uses the expression "my wife and I" when talking about his life. Yet he has done many things alone - and has always had to put up with the accusation of being an egomaniac. Is this a false image? In fact, Messner has often been accused of being an egomaniac and self-promoter in the past.

Reinhold Messner says: "I'm not the lone wolf. I've done a few things on my own - even free solo, as they call it today. But on the whole, I prefer to travel with partners, in pairs or fours."

Reinhold Messner on the death of his brother - and the conspiracy theories afterwards

In 1970, Reinhold Messner lost his brother Günther on Nanga Parbat - an event that never left him. "Do you look back on this episode, on this person, differently in old age?" Gredig wants to know.

Reinhold Messner: "He died at the best moment of his life - after he had achieved the greatest feat of his life, when he was happy. He had quit his job as a banker to go on this expedition to climb the highest wall in the world on Nanga Parbat. He was altitude sick on the descent. I went ahead to find a way to descend - through a huge glacier icefall. He couldn't make any more counter-ascents because that costs a lot of energy on the descent," explains Messner and continues: "While I was ahead, he was caught in an avalanche. I couldn't dig him out. The remains were only found 35 years later. Until then, I was accused of many things - numerous conspiracy theories arose."

Reinhold Messner on alpinism versus indoor climbing

The South Tyrolean has a clear opinion on this topic: "Climbing indoors is a great sport - but it has nothing to do with nature. Alpinism is a confrontation between human nature and the wilderness. And that doesn't take place in air-conditioned rooms."

Why do extreme mountaineers voluntarily enter the danger zone?

"When I set off on an expedition or a serious climbing route in the Alps, I have to know subconsciously that it could be fatal. Otherwise I haven't understood nature," says the 81-year-old on "Greidig direkt".

He continues: "Nature is a dimension that shows us how infinitely small and weak we are. Death plays an essential role in this. But I never went up the mountain with the idea: 'If I die, it's good too. But with the conviction that I have everything under control - and that I can read the mountain: Where are the dangers? Do I have the necessary stamina?"

What does Messner think of the Netflix campaign "Skyscraper" by solo climber Honnold?

"I watched it - it bored me. It wasn't particularly difficult either. What he did in Yosemite is a completely different dimension. He's one of the best free climbers of all time."

Gredig follows up: "Is that still alpinism?"

Messner: "No, that was a show. I'm interested in him as a climber on the granite walls in California - but not when he climbs this tower."

Urs Gredig wants to find out more about this borderline experience: You had a borderline experience in 1970 - does this experience help you today in dealing with old age?

Messner on his borderline experience with death - and dying

Urs Gredig talks to Reinhold Messner about a formative borderline experience: in 1970, he had an experience on the brink of death. Does this experience help him today in dealing with old age?

Reinhold Messner: "Near-death experiences - we all have maybe two or three in a lifetime. On the one hand, they are terrifying because you feel that it's the end. But they are also some of the most powerful experiences we can have."

They not only show us that we are mortal, but also make us aware that we are at the mercy of death. Messner: "In the end, dying is perhaps the greatest thing there is."

However, he has not yet come to terms with dying. He may be old, but he is still able to live his life to the full.

"Gredig direkt" with Reinhold Messner was broadcast on SRF1 on Thursday at 10.25 pm.

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